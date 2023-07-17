Sylhet Medical University’s name likely to be changed

The cabinet has approved the draft of the Sylhet Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2023 with a provision of changing the name of the institute.

"Once the law is passed, Sylhet Medical University will be renamed to 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University, Sylhet'," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday (17 July).

The act will be amended to replace the designations chancellor, vice-chancellor, and treasurer with acharya, upacharya, koshaadhyaksha.

The cabinet secretary also said the amendment will include provisions for the auditor general to audit the university's expenditures.