Sylhet Medical University’s name likely to be changed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 07:05 pm

Sylhet Medical University’s name likely to be changed

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 07:05 pm
Sylhet Medical University’s name likely to be changed

The cabinet has approved the draft of the Sylhet Medical University (Amendment) Act, 2023 with a provision of changing the name of the institute.

"Once the law is passed, Sylhet Medical University will be renamed to 'Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Medical University, Sylhet'," Cabinet Secretary Md Mahbub Hossain told reporters after a cabinet meeting on Monday (17 July).

The act will be amended to replace the designations chancellor, vice-chancellor, and treasurer with acharya, upacharya, koshaadhyaksha.

The cabinet secretary also said the amendment will include provisions for the auditor general to audit the university's expenditures.

Top News

Sylhet Medical University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

50m | Panorama
There’s also a huge interest in the gloomy aesthetic look of Yum Cha District designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Lights, Camera, Instagram!

16h | Habitat
With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

21h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

19h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

PHP begins new era of decorative glass production in Bangladesh

25m | TBS Stories
Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

Seafood barbecue is now at your fingertips

13h | TBS Food
Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

Ukraine’s counteroffensive slower than desired

14h | TBS World
What are the causes of natural devastation?

What are the causes of natural devastation?

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Saudi Arabia to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha on 28 June