Sylhet Mayor Ariful feels insecure as his personal guards withdrawn

Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury on Wednesday said he is now feeling insecure as his personal guards have been withdrawn.

The BNP-backed mayor made such statements a day after six Ansar members deployed to provide him with personal and residence security were lifted on an order of newly appointed Sylhet District Ansar Commandant Ali Reza Rabbi.

"There are many attempts to put me in isolation, as part of which the security personnel were withdrawn suddenly at 10pm on Tuesday without any prior notice. I am at extreme risk of security now," he told reporters at a press briefing at the city corporation office on Wednesday.

"I was given two gunmen during my first term as mayor, but they were withdrawn in the next term. Then 24 members of Ansar were brought for security on tax money of the city-dwellers. Of them, six were providing security to me and my residence," the mayor said, adding that belongings of the city corporation kept in the office next to his house are now unsafe.

"I think the Ansar force, being over-enthusiastic, did [withdrawal of security] it. There was no instruction from the government to this end."

Mayor Ariful Haque mentioned that he is being harassed in various ways ahead of the upcoming city polls. "Even some people who have taken pictures with me have been arrested and remanded."

Voting for Sylhet City Corporation will take place on 21 June. Although the BNP has announced to boycott this election, there are rumours that Ariful Haque, also a central BNP leader, will contest the election.

When contacted Sylhet District Commandant of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Ali Reza Rabbi told The Business Standard that five years ago the city authorities took Ansar members for the security of its establishments.

"Ansar cannot be deployed for personal security. But, five Ansar were serving as the mayor's personal and residence guards. When I came to learn the matter after my joining here, I brought it under the rules," he added.