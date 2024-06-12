Sylhet landslide deaths: Case filed, 7-member probe committee formed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 11:52 am

File photo. Photo: Collected
File photo. Photo: Collected

A case has been filed over three members of a family dying in a landslide in Sylhet's Chamelibagh.

Also, a seven-member probe committee was formed by the district administration yesterday (11 June).

The committee has been asked to submit an investigation report within five working days, confirmed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Sylhet Mohammad Mubarak Hossain.

The committee is headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development and Human Resource Management) Hossain Md Al-Junayed.

3 of a family killed in Sylhet landslide

Besides, after this accident, the district administration started activities to relocate the people living at the foot of the hill.

The additional deputy commissioner also said, every year in the beginning of the monsoon season, all the upazila executive officers are instructed to relocate those living at the foot of the hills.

Following that directive, Announcements are made in hilly and dune areas, but many do not want to move, he added.

Agha Rafiq Uddin, the cousin of the deceased Aga Karim Uddin, filed a case of wrongful death at Sylhet's Shahporan Police Station on Monday night, confirmed Indranil Bhattacharya, inspector (investigation) of the police station in Sylhet.

Earlier on Monday around 7am, the hill collapsed on the house of Agha Karim Uddin, 34, in Chamelibagh area of the city.

Agha Karim Uddin, his wife Shammi Akhter, 26, and their six-month-old child Nafji Tanim died after being trapped in the landslide. Besides, three others were injured.

Their bodies were recovered around six hours after the disaster struck.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

