Sylhet flood water to increase in 5-7 days: Expert 

Flood water will increase in Sylhet in the next five to seven days, river and water expert Dr Ainun Nishat has predicted.

The water level in Surma River adjacent to Sylhet would exceed the highest level in history by this time, said the former vice-chancellor of Brac University.

He was addressing a national seminar on "Building of Sheikh Hasina's Padma Bridge: A Landmark Victory of Bangladesh and Developing Countries in the World System" arranged by Awami League's Information and Research Sub-Committee Saturday (18 June).

Dr Ainun Nishat further said that there is a lot of bad news for the people of Sylhet in the future as the water level in the Surma River would exceed at least 5-7 feet above the previously recorded highest level.

Commenting on other affairs, he said Bangladesh must take up mega projects. "But we should not initiate useless projects," he added.

Speaker of Parliament Dr Shirin Sharmin Chowdhury addressed the seminar as the chief guest while Dr Moshiur Rahman, advisor to the Prime Minister on finance, chaired it.