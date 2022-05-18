Sylhet flood situation deteriorates, most areas suffer a power outage

Bangladesh

Debashish Debu
18 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Sylhet flood situation deteriorates, most areas suffer a power outage

More than 700 schools in the district were closed due to the flood

Debashish Debu
18 May, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The flood situation in Sylhet city and all the upazilas of the district has further deteriorated as most of the rivers swelled and some were flowing above danger marks for the last couple of days, inundating many more areas.  

Moreover, about half of the district has been without electricity since Tuesday as power substations got submerged in the floods.

Alongside the power outage, mobile phone networks and internet services have also been disrupted in Sylhet, increasing the suffering of the flood-affected people.

Besides, the flood not only takes a heavy toll on human lives and property but also affects the education in the district. More than 700 schools in the district have been closed due to the flood.

According to the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB), the Surma and Kushiara Rivers were flowing above the danger level for the fourth consecutive day. Although water flow decreased by 6 cm at the Kanaighat point, it increased by 2 cm at Sylhet Sadar on Wednesday.

Water continues to rise in city areas and villages, marooning lakhs of people.

Floods leave thousands without power

Thousands of residents in the district and city have been enduring power outages following waterlogging.

Power substations in multiple areas including South Surma and Upashahar were inundated by a flash flood, causing a power outage in the areas since Tuesday.

As most areas of Kanaighat, Zakiganj, Jointapur, Comanyganj, Sadar and Fenchuganj upazilas went underwater, the power supply remains shut off in the flood-affected areas to ensure the safety of consumers, Abdul Kadir, chief engineer of Bangladesh Power Development Board in Sylhet, says.

He said in some places, the equipment of substations was submerged in water. Besides, the electric metres in many places went underwater. The electricity supply cannot be restored as the flood situation is deteriorating.

Delwar Hossain, a resident of the Masimpur area, said, "Our house remained underwater for three days. There is also a shortage of freshwater.

District administration sources said they opened 199 shelter centres across the district and 17 shelter centres in the city.

Flash flood takes heavy toll on education

More than 700 educational institutions, mostly government primary schools, have closed due to severe flooding in the district, causing learning loss to students.

Of those, 500 educational institutions in Sylhet were inundated by floods. Besides, shelter centres were opened in more than 200 educational institutions. 

District Primary Education Officer Shakhawat Ershed said academic activities were closed in the flooded schools. The number of flooded schools may increase due to rising water.

District Secondary Education Officer Jahangir Alam echoed the same.

Sources in the Secondary Education Officer's office said about 150 secondary schools and madrasas in the district have been flooded.

38 high schools in Kanaighat, 5 in Biswanath, 12 in Jaintapur, 18 each in Sadar and Gowainghat and 15 in Companyganj are affected. Besides, about 20 more secondary schools in South Surma and the city were also closed.

Many schools where water did not enter are closed to go on duty as shelter centres. 199 schools in the district and 17 schools in the city were declared as shelter centres.

Moreover, 20 colleges in different upazilas were also flooded.

Niloy Pasha, deputy assistant engineer of BWDB in Sylhet, said there will be no improvement in the flood situation if the rain does not stop upstream.

Sylhet-1 lawmaker Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Enamul Haque visited Sylhet on Wednesday to monitor the flood situation.

After distributing relief among the flood-affected people at a shelter centre, Momen said, "We undertook a plan to dredge the bottom of two main rivers of Sylhet to address the massive flooding."

The minister called upon all to be sincere in protecting the ponds and reservoirs inside the city to drain out the floodwater.

Enamul Haque, state minister for relief, said the navigability of the rivers here would be restored by capital dredging to deal with the floods before the next monsoon.

Top News / Districts

Sylhet flood / flash flood / waterlogging

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

‘The geopolitical landscape is undergoing profound change, Dhaka needs to craft proactive strategies’

14h | Interviews
Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

15h | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

Cannes Film Festival 2022 resumes after 2 years

3h | Videos
Pension is coming for all

Pension is coming for all

3h | Videos
Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

Bakery business in crisis for increased raw material prices

5h | Videos
Foods that have the most protein

Foods that have the most protein

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire