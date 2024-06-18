Sylhet flood: Nearly 4 lakh people affected; all tourist centres declared shut

About 3.71 lakh people have been affected as Sylhet is grappling with a second wave of flooding within 20 days.

As of this afternoon, large areas of Companyganj, Kanaighat, Gowainghat, Jaintapur and Zakiganj upazilas of the district have been submerged, according to the district administration of Sylhet.

Deputy Commissioner Sheikh Russell Hasan said 619 shelters have been prepared in the district for flood victims.

The district administration has also announced the closure of almost all tourist centres in Sylhet until further notice due to the rising water.

Tourists have been banned from entering Jaflong, Jalarban Ratargul, Bichnakandi and Panthumai in Gowainghat upazila and Sadapathor tourist centre in Companyganj upazila, said Gowainghat Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Touhidul Islam.

The army is working with the Sylhet City Corporation and the Power Division to protect a substation in Barikandi from flooding. Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, a power substation in the Barikandi area of South Surma of Sylhet is at risk due to landslides and floods caused by heavy rains. If it floods, about 50,000 people in the area will be without electricity.

The army, with assistance from the Sylhet City Corporation and the Power Division, have started working to protect this substation from flooding. They are trying to block the water by throwing sandbags on the river bank.

Visiting the spot this afternoon, Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury said, "We will make every effort to ensure uninterrupted operation of this substation. Additionally, measures are being taken to prevent water levels from rising."

The Barikandi substation supplies electricity to the adjacent areas including Sylhet Railway Station, Barikandi, Kamalbazar, Masukganj, Bcsic, Lalabazar, Shibbari and Kadamtali Central Bus Terminal.

Sylhet Power Development Board Sales and Distribution Department Executive Engineer Shyamal Chandra Sarkar said, "The substation is at risk due to rising water. But we are fully prepared. The army is also helping us in our efforts."