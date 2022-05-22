Sylhet: Flood-hit city dwellers suffer crisis of gas, power and safe drinking water 

Bangladesh

UNB
22 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:48 pm

Related News

Sylhet: Flood-hit city dwellers suffer crisis of gas, power and safe drinking water 

Several hundred people in the district are still marooned

UNB
22 May, 2022, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 22 May, 2022, 06:48 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Lack of drinking water, gas and electricity has compounded the sufferings of flood-affected residents of Sylhet city about a week into the deluge.

Several blocks under Power Development Board-2 in the suburban areas of Teroroton, Subhanighat, jatarpur, Mendibag, Chalibandar, Masimpur, Chararpar have remained under water for the past five days, disrupting water supply and snapping gas and power connections, a UNB correspondent saw during a visit to the sites.

At night the areas plunge into darkness for lack of power. Many are bracing water-borne diseases as pure drinking water has become scarce. Disrupted gas lines mean hardships in cooking meals.

The residents of Shahjalal suburb are the worst affected by the flood.

Several hundred people in the district are still marooned.

Those in the shelter homes get only some dry foods.

Ema Begum, a resident of E-Block, said though floodwaters started to recede from my house since Friday there is still no gas and electricity.

However, Fatema Begum, a resident of C-Block, said floodwaters are yet to recede from her premises. She and her neighbours want supply of safe water.

Volunteers from different organisations including Red Crescent and others were seen distributing water bottles in the flood-hit areas of the city.

The flood situation in the district is yet to improve.

A total of 293 villages in Jakiganj upazila went under water as a dyke near the estuary of three rivers collapsed, rendering 1.80 lakh people marooned.

Besides, 15-20 villages in Biswanath and Fenchuganj upazilas were also flooded in the last two days.

The Surma and the Kushiarar rivers continue to flow above the danger level due to the onrush of hilly waters from India.

Many fish enclosures and ponds were washed away while a vast tract of cropland got damaged due to the flood. 

Top News

Sylhet / Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

Why everybody wants to be like TikTok

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How the ban on porn sites spawned a local cybersex industry

7h | Panorama
3 best affordable sunscreens for all

3 best affordable sunscreens for all

7h | Mode
Warah uses three types of khadi material: a sheer and light one, a medium count and a thicker one.

Warah: Embroidered with culture and womanhood

9h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

CV or Resume: Which one to create for job application

9h | Videos
Wheat prices double in India

Wheat prices double in India

22h | Videos
Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

Is Washington-Moscow agreement possible?

23h | Videos
Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

Pigeon exhibition for the first time in Gazipur

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge
Bangladesh

Tk100 for bike, Tk2,400 for bus to cross Padma Bridge

2
A packet of US five-dollar bills is inspected at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing in Washington March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Banking

Dollar hits Tk100 mark in open market

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire
Crime

PK Halder: How a scamster rose from humble beginnings to a Tk11,000cr empire

5
BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies
Stocks

BSEC launches probe against Abul Khayer Hero and allies

6
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Habitat

The United House: Living and working inside nature