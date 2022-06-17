Sylhet flood: Electricity cut-off, lakhs of people in darkness

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 01:26 pm

Bangladesh Army joined the efforts to control the flood situation in Sylhet on Friday (17 June) at the request of the local authority

Electricity supply has been halted to avoid accidents in the hilly areas of Chhatak and Sunamganj areas amid the flood. Electricity supply in the Sylhet area might also be halted as the switchboard of Kumargaon grid sub-station has been submerged.

The State Minister for the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid urged the people to be patient amid the deteriorating flood situation in Sylhet. 

"Electricity will be restored as soon as the flood situation improves," the minister said, adding that the matter is being monitored.

Bangladesh Army joined the efforts to control the flood situation in Sylhet on Friday (17 June) at the request of the local authority. The Army has already started rescue operations in the area, reads an ISPR press release.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination that was due to start on 19 June has been postponed considering the deteriorating flood situation in the country.

Also, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has been closed till 25 June as well.

Sylhet and Sunamganj have been inundated for days leaving lakhs of people marooned.

The flood situation remains unchanged in five upazilas of Sylhet – Sadar, Gowainghat, Kanaighat, Companiganj and Jaintapur, where five lakh people have been left stranded. 

Roads, houses, and educational institutions in most areas of these upazilas and many government offices have been flooded.

Also, houses and business organisations in different areas of Sylhet city including Shahjalal Uposhohor, Teroratan, Sobhani Ghat, and Kalighat are submerged, disrupting road communication in the areas.

Not only in Sylhet, but in different areas of Sunamganj including Nabinagar, West Teghoria, and North Arpin Nagar, water has entered many houses.

The water level of the Surma River increased 26 cm in 24 hours at Sunamganj point. The river there was flowing 50 cm above the danger mark on Thursday afternoon.

