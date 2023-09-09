Sylhet experiences 4.5 magnitude earthquake

Syhlet and nearby areas experienced a 4.5 magnitude earthquake this afternoon (9 September), just eleven days after a moderate tremor shook the region.

An official of the Bangladesh Meteorological Department told the media that the earthquake was detected at 4:18pm.

The epicentre was located in Assam, India, over 263 kilometres away from the Dhaka Siesmic Centre, she added.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

Earlier on 29 August, a 3.5 magnitude earthquake jolted parts of Sylhet region.