Sylhet customs commissioner faces travel ban amid graft allegations

Sylhet Customs Valuation and Internal Audit Department Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque has been barred from leaving the country, facing allegations of acquiring wealth beyond known sources of income.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Mohammed Ash-Shams Joglul Hossain's court gave this order today (8 July) in view of an application filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

The investigating officer of the case, ACC Deputy Director Farzana Yasmin applied to enforce a ban on Mohammad Enamul Haque leaving the country, said ACC official Mir Ahmed Ali Salam.

Previously on 4 July, the same court ordered the confiscation of the assets belonging to the customs commissioner.

The ACC had filed a petition to confiscate Mohammad Enamul Haque's 9-storey house in Bashundhara G-Block, two flats in Banani and Kakrail, three commercial spaces in Mohammadpur and other areas of the capital, and a car parking space in Gulshan which were allegedly acquired illegally.

Enamul Haque, however, had denied the allegations of acquiring wealth through illegal means.

Contacted by The Business Standard on 4 July, he said, "All my wealth has been acquired through legitimate means. Everything is shown in our tax file."

He said, "A case of this kind has been going on against me for the last year and I also provided all kinds of documents related to it. But suddenly someone may have brought this up again, which is like adding fuel to the fire.

"As the case is in the inquiry stage, they could have waited until it was completed."

According to ACC and court sources, the anti-graft body filed a case against Enamul Haque on 31 July last year on an allegation of amassing illegal wealth worth Tk9.76 crore.