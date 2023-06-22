Sylhet city polls: Awami League backed candidates win 61% councillor posts

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 04:03 pm

Related News

Sylhet city polls: Awami League backed candidates win 61% councillor posts

TBS Report
22 June, 2023, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2023, 04:03 pm
Sylhet city polls: Awami League backed candidates win 61% councillor posts

Awami League-backed candidates won a landslide victory in the Sylhet City Corporation elections, winning 61% of the councillor seats and the mayoral post by a large margin.

Awami League councillor candidates won in 26 out of 42 wards in the election held on Wednesday (21 June).

Meanwhile, eight people expelled from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have won the post of councilors. They were expelled from BNP for life as they participated in the elections in violation of the party ban. In addition, five candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami also won in the city polls.

The political identity of some candidates could not be known.

Sylhet city had 27 wards last time. This time, 15 more wards have been added, increasing the number to 42. Although BNP did not participate in this election, more than 50 leaders of the party contested for councillor posts. Besides, at least 22 candidates were supported by Jamaat. Jamaat did not take any action even though BNP expelled those who took part in the election.

Awami League had multiple candidates in most wards of the city. So, many Awami League candidates had to lose in many wards due to having multiple candidates.

Analysing the results announced by the returning officer Faisal Kader on Wednesday night, it was found that 20 of the elected councilors are current councillors.

Top News

election / Sylhet City Corporation / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Asset reconstruction companies necessary to address NPLs

1h | Panorama
The binturong is a completely harmless animal. Photo taken at Lawachara National Park. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Marvellous and mysterious: The binturongs of Bangladesh

2h | Earth
Bahamoni, Minoti and Oporna visited Italy in 2019. Photo: Courtesy

Munda girls, an Italian priest and their fight against early marriages

4h | Panorama
The recent deaths of Mahbuba Akter Akhi and her baby at Dhaka’s Central Hospital came as no surprise for people who are aware of the state of the healthcare industry in Bangladesh. PHOTO: SHOVY ZIBRAN

From neglect to overreaction: Why it's so hard to get justice for medical negligence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

Rescuers race against time tor missing Titan

20h | TBS World
Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

Introduction of Foreign Transactions in Taka

19h | TBS Economy
Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

Operation in search of bill defaulters and illegal gas lines

23h | TBS Stories
Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

Stratoplane will now fly on Stratosphere

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

5
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

6
Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline
Banking

Bangladesh Bank approves Digital Bank guideline