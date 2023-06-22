Sylhet city polls: Awami League backed candidates win 61% councillor posts

Awami League-backed candidates won a landslide victory in the Sylhet City Corporation elections, winning 61% of the councillor seats and the mayoral post by a large margin.

Awami League councillor candidates won in 26 out of 42 wards in the election held on Wednesday (21 June).

Meanwhile, eight people expelled from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have won the post of councilors. They were expelled from BNP for life as they participated in the elections in violation of the party ban. In addition, five candidates of Jamaat-e-Islami also won in the city polls.

The political identity of some candidates could not be known.

Sylhet city had 27 wards last time. This time, 15 more wards have been added, increasing the number to 42. Although BNP did not participate in this election, more than 50 leaders of the party contested for councillor posts. Besides, at least 22 candidates were supported by Jamaat. Jamaat did not take any action even though BNP expelled those who took part in the election.

Awami League had multiple candidates in most wards of the city. So, many Awami League candidates had to lose in many wards due to having multiple candidates.

Analysing the results announced by the returning officer Faisal Kader on Wednesday night, it was found that 20 of the elected councilors are current councillors.