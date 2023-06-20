Sylhet city polls: 2600 police personnel to ensure security

20 June, 2023
At least 2600 law enforcers have been deployed for the Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) election to ensure foolproof security, scheduled for Wednesday.

Besides, 14 judicial magistrates and 42 executive magistrates in 42 wards will perform their duties on election day to take instant action in case of violence, said Sylhet Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Elias Sharif while speaking at a press briefing at Sylhet Metropolitan Police Lines.

Movements of vehicles will be suspended on that day.

To ensure security on election day, one police inspector, one sub-inspector, and five members of the police will remain at vulnerable polling stations while one inspector, one sub-inspector, four police members, and 14 Ansar members will perform duty at the rest of the polling stations with others.

Forty-two mobile teams will be deployed in each general ward, 24 striking teams in three general wards each, and six reserve striking teams will be available at each thana. Alongside, RAB team, consisting of 22 members, and one platoon of BGB will be patrolling the wards.

The Sylhet police commissioner also urged voters to cast their votes without any fear.

 

Eight mayoral candidates, including Awami League-backed Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury and Jatiya Party-backed Nazrul Islam Babu, are vying for the post.

Besides, 272 candidates are contesting for 42 general councillor posts, and 87 are contesting for 14 reserved female seats.

This year, a total of 4,86,605 voters will exercise their franchise at the polls.

There are 190 polling stations and 1,364 polling booths. Besides, 132 centres out of 190 are deemed "vulnerable".

The movement of motorbikes remains off the road from 19 June midnight until 22  June midnight. Movement of trucks, minibuses, buses, microbuses, private cars and easy-bikes will remain off from 20 June midnight until 21 June midnight for the Sylhet city election.

