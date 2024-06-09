Sylhet city flooded twice in one week

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 12:26 pm

TBS Report
09 June, 2024, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2024, 12:26 pm
Photos: Courtesy

Sylhet city experienced severe flooding for the second time in a week after a record 220mm of rainfall in just three hours last night (8 June). 

The rain started at 9pm and continued until midnight, leading to waterlogging in most areas, inundating homes and shops.

The ground floor of Osmani Medical College Hospital has also been inundated, causing suffering to the patients.

Heavy rainfall led to severe flooding in various areas, including Upashahar, Terortan, Dargah Mohalla, Jalalabad, Taltola, Jamtola, Sobhani Ghat, Shibganj, and Mirer Maidan. 

Assistant Meteorologist Md Sajib reported 3mm of rain from 6pm to 9pm, followed by 220 mm from 9pm to midnight, and 34 mm until 6am Sunday.

On 2 June, heavy rain caused similar flooding, affecting over a hundred areas and the hospital. 

Rajib Chowdhury, a resident of Dargah Mohalla and owner of Chaitanya Publishing House, said, "The area was waterlogged after a few hours of rain on Saturday night. Knee-deep water accumulated on the roads. Water also entered various houses in the area.

"Water had entered my house twice in one week. Waterlogging is the biggest torture in Sylhet," he added. 

College teacher Salman Farid wrote on Facebook, "The mayor is talking about building a smart Sylhet city. But my house in the Mirer Maidan area gets flooded after just two hours of rain. The ground floor is completely flooded."

"Mayors are changing one after another, but no one can give us relief from the misery of waterlogging", he added. 

On 29 May, five upazilas in Sylhet were flooded due to heavy rain. 

City Corporation spokesperson Sajlu Laskar said the water receded by morning.

