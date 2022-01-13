Sylhet City Corporation reduces water bill, finally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:00 pm

Related News

Sylhet City Corporation reduces water bill, finally

The decision was made at an SCC meeting on Wednesday, after a series of protests for over 5 months

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 10:00 pm
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) has finally decided to reduce the water bills of protesting city dwellers. 

The decision was made at the SCC's monthly meeting on Wednesday, said SCC Mayor Ariful Chowdhury in a press conference at Nagar Bhaban of Sylhet city on Thursday evening.

The SCC had earlier doubled the water bill in July last year, triggering the dissatisfaction and anger of city dwellers.

Since then, residents in different areas of the city have been staging demonstrations almost every day protesting the hike and demanding a repeal of the extended bill. 

Various political parties, including the Awami League and BNP, also issued statements demanding the withdrawal of the increased water bill. Finally on Wednesday, the SCC backtracked from its earlier decision and reduced the water bill.

At the press briefing, the city mayor said, "The water bill has been fixed again considering the demands and to the benefit of citizens."

He said those with illegal water connections will be allowed to get the necessary approvals until 30 January. After that, the city corporation will conduct drives to sever all illegal water connections.

The SCC will install digital meters for water bills in the future, the mayor informed the media.

Tawfiq Box Lipon, panel mayor of the SCC, said those who have paid the increased bills in the last few months will have their payments adjusted later.

Against a daily demand of eight crore litres of water, the city corporation supplies 5.5 crore litres a day. The SCC spends an average of Tk1.08 crore per month on water purification and supply, collecting only TK48-49 lakh from customers each month.

Top News

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) / Water Bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo caption: Shell’s shareholders have not asked many questions about taxes. They should. Photo: Bloomberg

Shell's tax-free days in the Bahamas are numbered

7h | Panorama
Md Kafi Khan. Illustration: TBS

How corporate governance is changing

9h | Thoughts
Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

11h | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

US must end Guantanamo chapter: UN

2h | Videos
Farbot has intelligence

Farbot has intelligence

2h | Videos
Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

Story of rickshaw painter Rafiqul Islam

7h | Videos
Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

Goldfish learns to drive a car in Israel

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike