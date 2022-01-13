Sylhet City Corporation reduces water bill

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:07 am

Related News

Sylhet City Corporation reduces water bill

The decision was taken at the SCC's monthly meeting considering the demands and benefits of the citizens on Wednesday (12 January)

TBS Report
13 January, 2022, 09:00 am
Last modified: 13 January, 2022, 11:07 am
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) has decided to reduce the water bill in the face of the anger of the city dwellers.

The decision was taken at the SCC's monthly meeting considering the demands and benefits of the citizens, Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury told a press conference on Wednesday (12 January) afternoon.

SCC had earlier doubled the water bill in July last year. There was anger all over the city. Residents of different areas were protesting in the city every day demanding repeal of the extended bill.

The mayor said those who have taken water connections illegally will be able to get the necessary approvals by 30 January. Otherwise, all illegal connections will be disconnected. 

He said SCC will install digital meters for water bills in the future.

The mayor also said that the water bill of religious places of worship and accommodation of heroic freedom fighters has already been waived.

In the monthly meeting, the water bill has been reduced from Tk 100 to Tk500 in 4 levels of diameter in three categories.

According to SCC's decision, the bill for residential connection has been fixed at Tk300 per month for half-inch diameter lines, Tk 600 for a quarter of an inch diameter lines, and Tk1,200 has been fixed in one-inch diameter line.

In commercial connections, the monthly bill for half-inch diameter line has been fixed to Tk700, Tk1,100 for quarter-inch diameter lines, and Tk2,000 for one-inch diameter lines.

Ali Akbar, the executive engineer of the SCC water department, said the city corporation spends an average of Tk1.08 crore per month on water production. On the other hand, an average of Tk48 to 49lakh is collected from customers every month. Besides, water bills that have not been cleared are to the tune of between Tk12 and 13 crore.

The decision to increase the water bill was taken during the city corporation's monthly meeting on 21 June. Then on 2 September, the city corporation announced the move through a public notice and started issuing bills under the revised rates from October after the release of the public notice.

Top News

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) / Water Bill

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Joseph S Nye Jr. Illustration: TBS

Whatever happened to soft power?

30m | Thoughts
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

45m | Panorama
Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed, the former Governor of Bangladesh Bank. Illustration: TBS

‘Unless BB controls discretionary forces, no monetary policy will bring intended results’

22h | Panorama
‘We are thrilled, but we don’t know what tomorrow will bring us. This has never been done before,’ Dr Bartley Griffith, one of the surgeons, told The New York Times.

Pig’s heart saves a man: A dream come true in medical science

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

Pitha Utsab going on at Shilpakala

14h | Videos
Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

Cambodia's landmine-sniffing hero Magawa is no more

17h | Videos
Tale of Savar's rose village

Tale of Savar's rose village

19h | Videos
Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

Turkmenistan plans to close Gateway to Hell

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

2
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

3
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

4
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

5
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

6
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found