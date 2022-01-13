Sylhet City Corporation reduces water bill

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) has decided to reduce the water bill in the face of the anger of the city dwellers.

The decision was taken at the SCC's monthly meeting considering the demands and benefits of the citizens, Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury told a press conference on Wednesday (12 January) afternoon.

SCC had earlier doubled the water bill in July last year. There was anger all over the city. Residents of different areas were protesting in the city every day demanding repeal of the extended bill.

The mayor said those who have taken water connections illegally will be able to get the necessary approvals by 30 January. Otherwise, all illegal connections will be disconnected.

He said SCC will install digital meters for water bills in the future.

The mayor also said that the water bill of religious places of worship and accommodation of heroic freedom fighters has already been waived.

In the monthly meeting, the water bill has been reduced from Tk 100 to Tk500 in 4 levels of diameter in three categories.

According to SCC's decision, the bill for residential connection has been fixed at Tk300 per month for half-inch diameter lines, Tk 600 for a quarter of an inch diameter lines, and Tk1,200 has been fixed in one-inch diameter line.

In commercial connections, the monthly bill for half-inch diameter line has been fixed to Tk700, Tk1,100 for quarter-inch diameter lines, and Tk2,000 for one-inch diameter lines.

Ali Akbar, the executive engineer of the SCC water department, said the city corporation spends an average of Tk1.08 crore per month on water production. On the other hand, an average of Tk48 to 49lakh is collected from customers every month. Besides, water bills that have not been cleared are to the tune of between Tk12 and 13 crore.

The decision to increase the water bill was taken during the city corporation's monthly meeting on 21 June. Then on 2 September, the city corporation announced the move through a public notice and started issuing bills under the revised rates from October after the release of the public notice.