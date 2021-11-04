Sylhet City Corporation ranks top for implementing APAs again 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 12:32 pm

Sylhet City Corporation (SCC), for the third straight time, has secured the first position among all city corporations in implementing the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2020-21.

SCC scored 97.10 out of 100 for FY2020-21, reads a report signed by LGRD ministry Deputy Secretary AKM Mizanur Rahman.

However, Dhaka Wasa ranked first with 98.27 points and SCC stood second in the list comprising a total of 20 government departments, agencies, and city corporations.

Meanwhile, Mymensingh City Corporation ranked seventh, Narayanganj City Corporation stood eighth, Gazipur ninth, Rangpur 11th, Khulna 13th, Chattogram 14th, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) 16th, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) 17th, Cumilla 18th, Rajshahi 19th, and Barishal City Corporation was last on this year's list.

Commenting on the achievement on Thursday, SCC Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury said, "We, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, were able to serve the people and achieve our target."

"All SCC officials and employees, quite aware of the health risks, always tried to provide civic services and implement development works," he added.

