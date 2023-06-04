Sylhet city chief engineer, 6 others sued over army man’s death

A case has been filed against seven people, including chief engineer of the Sylhet City Corporation, over the death of an army man who was killed after a steel pipe fell on his head from an under construction building of the city corporation.

Kotwali Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Ali Mahmud said the case was filed on behalf of the army on Saturday night.

Five people have been named in the case while two other unnamed persons have also been made accused, he said.

The officer also said 17 people were detained on Saturday in connection with the incident.

The accused are – Nur Azizur Rahman, chief engineer of Sylhet City Corporation (SCC); Ali Akbar, superintending engineer of SCC; Abdur Razzak, cite engineer of contractor company Jamal & Co.; Md Jamal Uddin, owner of the contractor company; crane operator Md Sadek. The manager and contractor of the company were also made accused in the case.

Earlier on Saturday, an army soldier was killed after a steel pipe fell from the roof of an under-construction building of Sylhet City Corporation in Bandar Bazar area of Sylhet town.

The deceased was identified as Delwal Hossain, a lance corporal in the Army's 50 Field Regiment Artillery, 17 Division, Sylhet.

According to eyewitnesses, a steel pipe suddenly fell on the soldier's head from the 12th floor of the under-construction building of Sylhet City Corporation at around 2:30pm.

Locals immediately rescued him and took him to Osmani Medical College Hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, Sylhet City Corporation Mayor Ariful Haque Chowdhury formed a seven-member committee headed by the chief engineer to look into the matter.

The committee has been asked to submit the report within 72 hours.

However, the chief engineer and superintending engineer were removed from the committee after a case was filed against them in this incident.

Later, the mayor reconstituted the investigation committee on Sunday with the city corporation's Chief Executive Officer Mohammad Badrul Haque as the convenor.