Sylhet airport suspends air traffic due to flood 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 June, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 05:29 pm

Photo: Wikipedia
Photo: Wikipedia

Air traffic has been suspended at Sylhet Osmani International Airport due to flooding near the runway. 

The airport authority has decided that no flight will depart from Sylhet Osmani International Airport or land from anywhere else for the next three days.

Hafiz Ahmed, manager of Sylhet Osmani International Airport, confirmed the matter on Friday (17 June), saying the floodwaters had reached near the airport's runway hence the airport will be closed for three days.

"This decision has been taken for now. The matter will be dealt with later after observing the situation," he added. 

Sylhet and Sunamganj have been inundated since Wednesday leaving at least 10 lakh people marooned, according to the district administration. 

Residents of the flood affected areas are suffering from the lack of drinking water, food, electricity and sanitary facilities.  

Momen vows to help flood-stricken people

Earlier in mid-May, Sylhet saw its worst flood in 18 years. Most of the 12 upazilas and towns in the district were inundated and electricity, gas, and water supply were disrupted at that time. Now the floods have hit Sylhet again.

Bangladesh Army joined the efforts to control the flood situation in Sylhet on Friday (17 June) at the request of the local authority. The Army has already started rescue operations in the area, reads an ISPR press release.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination that was due to start on 19 June has been postponed considering the deteriorating flood situation in the country.

Also, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) in Sylhet has been closed till 25 June as well.

