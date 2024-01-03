Sylhet-5: JaPa candidate withdraws from polls citing 'lack of fair environment'

Sabbir Ahmad announced his withdrawal at a press conference in Sylhet on Wednesday (3 January). Photo: TBS

Jatiya Party candidate for Sylhet-5 constituency Sabbir Ahmad has withdrawn from the national polls over "lack of fair election environment".

Sabbir, who is also the party's central vice chairman and Sylhet unit president, announced his withdrawal at a press conference in Sylhet on Wednesday (3 January) afternoon.

"The government promised us free, fair and impartial elections, but we are not seeing the implementation of that promise. There is no environment for fair elections," he said.

Sabbir alleged that the administration is working in favour of an independent candidate in this seat.

"We are being threatened by various government agencies and even being pressured to withdraw from the polls," he further said.

Candidates in the Sylhet-5 constituency include Masuk Uddin Ahmad of Awami League, Md Khairul Islam of Bangladesh Muslim League, Md Badrul Alam of Bangladesh Congress, former Jubo League presidium member Ahmad Al Kabir as independent candidate, Bangladesh Anjumane Al Islah President Mohammad Hushamuddin Chowdhury as independent candidate, Sabbir Ahmad of Jatiyo Party and Qutub Uddin Ahmad Shikder of Trinamool BNP.