Sylhet-1 independent candidate withdraws, announces support for AL's Momen

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 03:17 pm

Related News

Sylhet-1 independent candidate withdraws, announces support for AL's Momen

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2023, 03:17 pm
AK Abdul Momen and Misbah Uddin Siraj. Photo: Collected
AK Abdul Momen and Misbah Uddin Siraj. Photo: Collected

Former central organising secretary of Awami League (AL), Advocate Misbah Uddin Siraj, an independent candidate for Sylhet-1 Constituency, has withdrawn his nomination papers

"I have been under duress after submitting the nomination against the decision of the party. So, to show support for the party I have withdrawn my nomination," he said after submitting an application to withdraw nomination papers to the district returning officer on Sunday (27 December).

He also expressed his support for Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who is the incumbent MP from for Sylhet-1 constituency and AL nominated candidate from this seat in the upcoming election.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Misbah Uddin Siraj had collected AL nomination papers for Sylhet-1 and 3 constituencies.

However, failing to get the nomination in any of the seats he submitted his nomination papers as an independent candidate for the Sylhet-1 constituency.

Meanwhile, five candidates from Sylhet withdrew their nomination on the last day of withdrawal.

They are - Abdul Hannan of Zaker Party from the Sylhet-1 seat, Md Syed Mia from Sylhet 2 seat, Ali Akbar from Sylhet-4 Constituency and Trinamool BNP's Sylhet-5 seat candidate Qaisar Ahmad Kawshar.

Abdul Hannan said he withdrew in light of the party central's decision.

Meanwhile, the Trinamool BNP candidate alleged that the central leaders of the party did not coordinate with him.

Top News

election / nomination / withdraw

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Prinon Mostafa Fahad

Dhaka in December: Frolicking of red and green

2h | Features
The remnants of old Wari seem to be on their way out. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Old Dhaka's Wari: From cultural hub to just another urban jungle

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shine bright with trendy and affordable pop culture brooch pins

21h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Top 6 equipment to set up your home gym

21h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

Conflict of interests is obvious if business is not separated from politics-Arfan Ali

1h | TBS Programs
The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

The United States will give $300 million in aid to Taiwan

2h | TBS World
Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

Russia is extracting 39 million pounds of gas from UK

16h | TBS World
Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

Nazrul University is moving ahead with the National Poet

4h | TBS Stories