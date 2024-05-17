Syed Tareq Hussain new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait

New Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait Major General Syed Tareq Hussain. Photo: Courtesy

Major General Syed Tareq Hussain has been appointed as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release disclosing his appointment today (17 May).

A decorated high official of Bangladesh Army, Major General Tareq was commissioned in 1989.

During his distinguished military career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments.

Just before being deputed to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was serving as senior directing staff of National Defense College. His major assignments throughout the career include Commandant of Bangladesh Ordinance Factory, GOC of 19 Infantry Division and Commander of 44 and 72 Infantry Brigades.

Major General Tareq had also the distinct honour of serving in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Angola and Côte d'Ivoire.

Major General Tareq had the unique opportunity to obtain graduate degrees from some of the most prestigious military institutions across the globe; namely Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, India and US Army War College in Pennsylvania.

He also obtained three post-graduation degrees- Masters in Defence Studies from National University of Bangladesh, Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, India and Masters in Strategic Studies from US Army War College.

In personal life, Major General Tareq is married to Bilkis Begum Simi and the couple is blessed with two daughters. His favourite pass-times include reading books, listening music and playing golf.