Syed Tareq Hussain new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 11:54 am

Related News

Syed Tareq Hussain new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait

A decorated high official of Bangladesh Army, Major General Tareq was commissioned in 1989

TBS Report
17 May, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 17 May, 2024, 11:54 am
New Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait Major General Syed Tareq Hussain. Photo: Courtesy
New Ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait Major General Syed Tareq Hussain. Photo: Courtesy

Major General Syed Tareq Hussain has been appointed as the new ambassador of Bangladesh to Kuwait. 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release disclosing his appointment today (17 May). 

A decorated high official of Bangladesh Army, Major General Tareq was commissioned in 1989. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

During his distinguished military career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments. 

Just before being deputed to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he was serving as senior directing staff of National Defense College. His major assignments throughout the career include Commandant of Bangladesh Ordinance Factory, GOC of 19 Infantry Division and Commander of 44 and 72 Infantry Brigades. 

Major General Tareq had also the distinct honour of serving in United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Angola and Côte d'Ivoire. 

Major General Tareq had the unique opportunity to obtain graduate degrees from some of the most prestigious military institutions across the globe; namely Defence Services Command and Staff College in Mirpur, Bangladesh, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, India and US Army War College in Pennsylvania. 

He also obtained three post-graduation degrees- Masters in Defence Studies from National University of Bangladesh, Masters in Defence and Strategic Studies from Madras University, India and Masters in Strategic Studies from US Army War College. 

In personal life, Major General Tareq is married to Bilkis Begum Simi and the couple is blessed with two daughters. His favourite pass-times include reading books, listening music and playing golf.

Top News

Kuwait / Bangladesh ambassador to Kuwait / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

2h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

4h | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

4h | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

15h | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

17h | Videos
What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

What is the reason for the negative trend in the capital market?

17h | Videos
Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

Biden and Trump agree to June and September debates

16h | Videos