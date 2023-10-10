Syed Moazzam Hossain elected as ABCCI president

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

Syed Moazzam Hossain elected as ABCCI president

He is the managing director of SMH Engineering Limited, SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd, and SMH AGRO Industries Ltd

TBS Report
10 October, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 10 October, 2023, 06:38 pm
Syed Moazzam Hossain. Photo: Collected
Syed Moazzam Hossain. Photo: Collected

Syed Moazzam Hossain has been elected as president of the Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABCCI) for the 2023-2025 term.

He is the managing director of SMH Engineering Limited, SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd, SMH AGRO Industries Ltd, and chairman of Lama Rubber Industries Limited.

He is also a former director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI), and former president of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), Bangladesh Indenting Agent Association (BIAA) and Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association (BRGOA).

Jobayer Tansim Ahmed was elected as secretary general of the ABCCI.

Jobayer is the director of Shah Fatehullah Textile Mills Ltd, Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mills Ltd, and Genvio Pharma Ltd.

Jobayer is also connected with various chamber & association.

The other elected board Members are Deepok Kumar Baral, vice president; Jamilur Rahman, organising secretary; Mohammad Taherul Hoque, treasurer; and directors are Eric Samson Chowdhury, Nabeel Essa, Iqbal Hossain, Md Samsul Alam Mallick, Shubhashis Chakma and Md Al Amin.

ABCCI / Bangladesh / election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cracks run through a partially dried-up river bed. Photo: REUTERS

Unlocking every dollar for a world in crisis

7h | Panorama
The layout is reconfigured to maximise both living and entertainment areas. Photo: Courtesy

Renovation, not demolition

7h | Habitat
Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

Inside Gaza: Where death and desperation is the norm

7h | Panorama
Amaka Godfrey. Sketch: TBS

'Increased salinity is not just impacting human usage but also economic development'

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

How Russia is benefited by Israel's war?

4h | TBS World
Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

Awareness about mental health should be a topic in everyday conversations

8h | TBS Health
Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

Could the Yom Kippur War be a repeat of the contemporary oil shock?

22h | TBS World
How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

How is Hamas getting stronger over time?

1d | TBS World