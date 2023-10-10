Syed Moazzam Hossain elected as ABCCI president

Syed Moazzam Hossain has been elected as president of the Australia Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ABCCI) for the 2023-2025 term.

He is the managing director of SMH Engineering Limited, SMH New Generation Apparels Ltd, SMH AGRO Industries Ltd, and chairman of Lama Rubber Industries Limited.

He is also a former director of the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FBCCI), and former president of Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI), Bangladesh Indenting Agent Association (BIAA) and Bangladesh Rubber Garden Owners Association (BRGOA).

Jobayer Tansim Ahmed was elected as secretary general of the ABCCI.

Jobayer is the director of Shah Fatehullah Textile Mills Ltd, Jalal Ahmed Spinning Mills Ltd, and Genvio Pharma Ltd.

Jobayer is also connected with various chamber & association.

The other elected board Members are Deepok Kumar Baral, vice president; Jamilur Rahman, organising secretary; Mohammad Taherul Hoque, treasurer; and directors are Eric Samson Chowdhury, Nabeel Essa, Iqbal Hossain, Md Samsul Alam Mallick, Shubhashis Chakma and Md Al Amin.