Syed Arif re-elected chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 April, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2023, 08:51 pm

Syed Mohammad Arif. TBS sketch
Syed Mohammad Arif. TBS sketch

Syed Mohammad Arif has been re-elected as the chairman of Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA) for two years.

Besides, Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul and Md Osman Gani Chowdhury have been elected as senior vice chairman while Md Reaz Uddin Khan and Mohammed Shafiqul Alam Jewel have been elected to the post of vice chairman of the association.

The new leadership got the mandate by unanimous vote given by the newly-elected directors at the BSAA office in Agrabad in the Chattogram city on Monday (3 April).

Earlier on Sunday (2 April), 24 directors, including 16 in the general category and eight more in the associate category were elected in the BSSA elections-2023 held at Hotel Agrabad in the port city.

''We will work together to brighten the image of the country's shipping sector in the international arena," Syed Arif told The Business Standard.

Candidates nominated by the Sammilito Parishad won 23 of the total 24 director posts in the election. Khairul Alam Sujan won as an independent candidate.

BSAA Election Board Chairman Takeq Kamal said the election was held in a festive atmosphere. 

There were 127 voters in general category and 103 voters in associate category. Around 90% voters cast their votes, he added.

Syed Mohammad Arif, Syed Iqbal Ali Shimul, Osman Gani Chowdhury, Mohammad Shahed Sarwar, Md Azfar Ali, Mamunur Rashid, SM Mahbubur Rahman, Md Azfar Ali, Mamuru Rashid, Md Shazzadur Rahman, S. M Enamul Haque, Md Muntaisr Rubayat, Captain Syed Sohel Hasnat, Mohammad Asif Iftekhar Hossain, Tanjil Ahmed Ruhullah, Anis Ud Dowla, Md Enam Ul-Hoque, Mohammad Rashed, Md Ali Akbar were elected as directors in the general category.

Md Reaz Uddin Khan, Mohammed Shafiqul Alam Jewel, Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury ( Minar), Md Nazmul Hoque, Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Aslam, Rafiqul Anwar Babu were elected as directors in the associate category from Sammilito Parishad panel.

Bangladesh Shipping Agents Association (BSAA)

