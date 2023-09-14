Switzerland to support Bangladesh to face post-LDC challenges: Envoy

Switzerland would assist Bangladesh in addressing trade challenges after its graduation from least developed country (LDC) status, said the European country's newly appointed Ambassador in Dhaka Reto Renggli.

Speaking to journalists after a courtesy meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at his office on Thursday, the envoy mentioned that exports from Bangladesh may face challenges after its graduation in 2026, when Switzerland will continue to stand by the South Asian nation as a long-time friend.

He said Dhaka will require policy support for exports and trade to deal with the challenges associated with the transition from LDC status.

Reto Renggli believes Bangladesh's overall economy has successfully overcome the challenge posed by the Covid epidemic, which many economies worldwide have faced.

The ambassador said they have been supporting Bangladesh's development as a sustainable friend for the past 50 years.

After the meeting, the planning minister said Switzerland's ambassador himself stated that they will stand by Bangladesh and provide necessary support when it transitions from LDC status in 2026.