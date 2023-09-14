Switzerland to support Bangladesh to face post-LDC challenges: Envoy

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:58 pm

Related News

Switzerland to support Bangladesh to face post-LDC challenges: Envoy

"Exports from Bangladesh may face challenges after its graduation in 2026, when Switzerland will continue to stand by the South Asian nation as a long-time friend," said Swiss Ambassador in Dhaka Reto Renggli.

TBS Report
14 September, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:58 pm
Switzerland to support Bangladesh to face post-LDC challenges: Envoy

Switzerland would assist Bangladesh in addressing trade challenges after its graduation from least developed country (LDC) status, said the European country's newly appointed Ambassador in Dhaka Reto Renggli.

Speaking to journalists after a courtesy meeting with Planning Minister MA Mannan at his office on Thursday, the envoy mentioned that exports from Bangladesh may face challenges after its graduation in 2026, when Switzerland will continue to stand by the South Asian nation as a long-time friend.

He said Dhaka will require policy support for exports and trade to deal with the challenges associated with the transition from LDC status.

Reto Renggli believes Bangladesh's overall economy has successfully overcome the challenge posed by the Covid epidemic, which many economies worldwide have faced.

The ambassador said they have been supporting Bangladesh's development as a sustainable friend for the past 50 years.

After the meeting, the planning minister said Switzerland's ambassador himself stated that they will stand by Bangladesh and provide necessary support when it transitions from LDC status in 2026.

Top News

Switzerland / LDC graduation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students are mostly happy about the washing machines but they seem to expect more from the vending machines. Photo: Noor A Alam

Your Campus: Transforming dormitory life with vending machines, laundromats

11h | Panorama
A locality in Narayanganj is crammed with congested residential buildings on all sides (left), while a road in Gazipur is left in a dilapidated state (right). Photos: Noor A Alam

How compromises to city plans entrap the underprivileged in climate hazards

11h | Panorama
The winning team, from left to right: Tanha Tanzia, Fiaz Rabbani, Oishee Rahaman and Rafid Azad Soumik, with Toshiya Ueki (centre), the President of the final round and also the President of the Japanese Society of International Law. Photo: Courtesy

Inside DUMCS’ historic win at the Asia Cup Championship

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The most affordable US universities for international students in 2023

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

The US is going to give Ukraine long-range missiles with cluster bombs

4h | TBS World
SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

SpaceX’s near monopoly on rocket launches is a ‘huge concern,’ Lazard banker warns

8h | Tech Talk
Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

Messi buys waterfront mansion in Florida for Tk 118 crore

22h | TBS SPORTS
Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

Aedes larvae density high in Tejgaon, Pallabi, Moghbazar, Eskaton

1d | TBS Stories