Swiss embassy Deputy Head of Co-operation Corinne Henchoz Pignani visits RDA

Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Head of Co-operation at the Swiss Embassy, visited the Rural Development Academy (RDA) in Bogura on Thursday to look into the activities of the 'Making Markets Work for the Charas' (M4C) project.

During the visit, CH Pignani met with RDA Bogra Director-General Khalil Ahmed and exchanged views on the ongoing M4C project in Bogra and other project activities.

Senior Program Officer at the Swiss Embassy, Saida Zinia Rashid and Country Director of SwissContact Bangladesh Mujibul Hasan accompanied CH Pignani during her visit to the RDA.

Also present were M4C Project Director Dr Md Abdul Majid, M4C team leader Abdul Awal, Director of Social Sciences at RDA Dr Abdullah al Mamun and other staff of RDA.

An introductory session was held at RDA's IT building on the project's ongoing activities where the team members of the project were introduced to the Swiss envoy.

At that time, Khalil Ahmed presented a concept paper on a poverty-free model village to the Swiss envoy.

After the introductory session, CH Pignani visited the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), CDRC office and RDA's exhibition farm.