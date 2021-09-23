Swiss embassy Deputy Head of Co-operation Corinne Henchoz Pignani visits RDA

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:07 pm

Swiss embassy Deputy Head of Co-operation Corinne Henchoz Pignani visits RDA

TBS Report
23 September, 2021, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 07:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Corinne Henchoz Pignani, Deputy Head of Co-operation at the Swiss Embassy, visited the Rural Development Academy (RDA) in Bogura on Thursday to look into the activities of the 'Making Markets Work for the Charas' (M4C) project.

During the visit, CH Pignani met with RDA Bogra Director-General Khalil Ahmed and exchanged views on the ongoing M4C project in Bogra and other project activities.

Senior Program Officer at the Swiss Embassy, Saida Zinia Rashid and Country Director of SwissContact Bangladesh Mujibul Hasan accompanied CH Pignani during her visit to the RDA.

Also present were M4C Project Director Dr Md Abdul Majid, M4C team leader Abdul Awal, Director of Social Sciences at RDA Dr Abdullah al Mamun and other staff of RDA.  

An introductory session was held at RDA's IT building on the project's ongoing activities where the team members of the project were introduced to the Swiss envoy.  

At that time, Khalil Ahmed presented a concept paper on a poverty-free model village to the Swiss envoy.

After the introductory session, CH Pignani visited the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), CDRC office and RDA's exhibition farm.

Corinne Henchoz Pignani / RDA / M4C project

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

1h | Videos
France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

France and US, Australia rift over Aukus

1h | Videos
Russia shooting a movie in outer space

Russia shooting a movie in outer space

3h | Videos
Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

Imaginary of the Common: 50 years of Sultan’s Oeuvre'

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly