‘Swiss Corner’ a milestone of growing ties with Bangladesh: Envoy

Bangladesh

UNB
16 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 01:47 pm

Related News

‘Swiss Corner’ a milestone of growing ties with Bangladesh: Envoy

UNB
16 October, 2021, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 16 October, 2021, 01:47 pm
‘Swiss Corner’ a milestone of growing ties with Bangladesh: Envoy

Swiss Ambassador to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard on Saturday said the "Swiss Corner" at the National Museum is a milestone of Switzerland's growing ties with Bangladesh.

She invited everyone to visit it with families and friends to learn more about her country as the redesigned "Switzerland Corner" at the World Civilization Gallery of the National Museum of Bangladesh was launched through a ceremony.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs K M Khalid attended the ceremony as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the exhibition corner together with the Ambassador of Switzerland to Bangladesh Nathalie Chuard.

Government officials, international partners, eminent cultural actors and the members of civil society and media of Bangladesh also attended the event, maintaining health protocols. 

The state minister highlighted the importance of further enhancing bilateral relations and expanding cooperation also in the areas of art and culture. 

The Switzerland Corner features over 100 Swiss artefacts and multimedia displays.

This permanent exhibition, accessible to all museum visitors, provides a great opportunity to learn not only about the country's longstanding and broad-ranging partnership with Bangladesh, but also about Switzerland's values and unique characteristics: a dynamic and prosperous country, thriving on innovation and its rich cultural heritage, playing an active role in global affairs, committed to sustainable development.

This corner is launched at a time when Switzerland and Bangladesh are gearing up steps towards celebrating the 50th anniversary of their bilateral relations next year.

Over the past five decades, the Swiss Embassy said, the relationship between the two countries has expanded manifold in the fields of humanitarian and development cooperation, economic and political relations as well as cultural exchanges.

Top News

Swiss / envoy / BD

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

21h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal
Sports

Sachin Tendulkar shares viral video of six-year old leg-spinner from Barishal

5
Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers
Bangladesh

Rajshahi MP requests airline to provide hand fan for passengers

6
Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025
Economy

Bangladesh’s GDP to surpass those of Denmark, Singapore, Hong Kong by 2025