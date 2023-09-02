Sweets shop fined Tk15,000 for tampering with weight of goods in Chattogram

The Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) in Chattogram has imposed a Tk15,000 fine on a sweets shop named Fulkali for allegedly tampering with the weight of goods during sales.

DNCRP officials launched an operation at an outlet of Fulkali Sweets in Kotwali Circle, Chattogram, in response to consumer complaints of goods being sold underweight.

Nasirin Akter, assistant director of DNCRP, Chattogram, who led the operation on Saturday afternoon, stated, "We conducted the operation based on a consumer complaint and confirmed its validity."

Simultaneously, the DNCRP team also inspected green coconut shops in Firingi Bazaar and found that most of these shops displayed price lists and vouchers.