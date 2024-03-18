Swedish Crown Princess witnesses Bangladesh's digital progress

Bangladesh

UNB
18 March, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 08:28 pm

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared insights into Bangladesh's Digital to Smart Bangladesh journey

The event was organised by the ICT Division and Aspire to Innovate-a2i with the support of UNDP at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday (18 March). Photo: UNB
The event was organised by the ICT Division and Aspire to Innovate-a2i with the support of UNDP at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday (18 March). Photo: UNB

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden, during her visit to Bangladesh as a Goodwill Ambassador for the UNDP, observed the significant strides made by the country in achieving digital transformation in an event titled 'Innovate Together for #ZeroDigitalDivide'.

The event was organised by the ICT Division and Aspire to Innovate-a2i with the support of UNDP at the Foreign Service Academy in Dhaka on Monday (18 March).

The event underscored Bangladesh's steadfast commitment to realising a future free of digital disparities, aligning with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the vision of leaving no one behind.

During the event, the Swedish Crown Princess witnessed Bangladesh's exemplary journey in bridging the digital divide through innovative initiatives such as Digital Centres, the National Helpline 333, e-commerce platforms, and freelancer support programmes.

These initiatives are empowering citizens, particularly young people and entrepreneurs, across Bangladesh, paving the way for inclusive growth and socio-economic development.

ICT State Minister Zunaid Ahmed Palak shared insights into Bangladesh's Digital to Smart Bangladesh journey, emphasising how technology is driving social transformation by expanding access to education, healthcare, and economic opportunities.

He reiterated Bangladesh's commitment to creating a world with 'Zero Digital Divide', ensuring equitable access to the benefits of the digital revolution for all citizens.

Ulrika Modéer, UN Assistant Secretary-General at UNDP; Johan Forssell, Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade; Alexandra Berg von Linde, Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, were also present during the event along with other senior government officials, UN representatives, and the private sector.

Through interactive sessions and exhibitions, participants discussed the transformative impact of Bangladesh's digitisation efforts, emphasising the opportunities created for individuals from diverse backgrounds.

They also discussed Bangladesh's remarkable progress and unwavering commitment to creating a 'Zero Digital Divide' world.

During the visit to Bangladesh, the Crown Princess will conduct field visits to witness firsthand the positive impact of inclusive digital development on poverty reduction in rural areas.

The Swedish Crown Princess will also explore initiatives led by women and young entrepreneurs aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change in vulnerable areas, implemented by the government and UNDP.

