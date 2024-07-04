Swedish Ambassador writes appreciation post on best rickshaw puller in Dhaka

TBS Report
04 July, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 04 July, 2024, 06:07 pm

Swedish Ambassador to Dhaka Alexandra Berg with rickshaw puller in Gulshan Society named Mr Ali. Photo: Facebook
Swedish Ambassador to Dhaka Alexandra Berg von Linde has written an appreciation post on Facebook picking the best rickshaw puller in the city, in her eyes.

"'The best rickshaw driver in Dhaka? Well, for me, it is mr Ali. He has been transporting me and my kids over the past 4 years in BD [Bangladesh]," she wrote today (4 July).

She continued, "And also, HRH Crown Princess Victoria during her visit!"

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden had arrived in Dhaka earlier on 18 March on a four-day official visit as part of her role as Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme and the Sustainable Development Goals.    

The Swedish ambassador further said, "During our trips, mr Ali has provided me with endless insights about life in Dhaka'."
 

