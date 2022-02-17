Sweden’s support sought in Bangladesh’s sustainable LDC graduation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 06:10 pm

Sweden’s support sought in Bangladesh’s sustainable LDC graduation

The Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) has sought Sweden's support in Bangladesh's sustainable graduation from the least developed country (LDC) category.

Metropolitan Chamber President Md Saiful Islam made request during a meeting with the Ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg von Linde at Gulshan office of MCCI, Dhaka on Wednesday, said a press release. 

In the meeting, the metropolitan chamber president recounted the country's excitement for qualifying to graduate to the developing country club in 2026 and expressed his worry about the challenges associated with a sustainable graduation.

The Swedish Ambassador said Sweden saw great potential in Bangladesh's market. This was reflected in the successful operations of Swedish firms in Bangladesh, including that of the clothing giant H&M.

She also lauded the visible improvement in women empowerment in Bangladesh, specifically female participation in the active labour market, particularly in the readymade garment sector.

The ambassador also expressed that Sweden was ready to facilitate the environmental goals of the Swedish companies operating in Bangladesh.

She also praised Bangladeshi companies going green and expressed her desire to see Swedish green companies coming to Bangladesh.

The year 2022 marked the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh-Sweden relationship. Sweden had recognised Bangladesh as a sovereign nation in February 1972.

The Swedish envoy recalled the excellent bilateral relationship between the two countries.

MCCI President Md Saiful Islam hoped the bilateral relationship between Sweden and Bangladesh would continue to improve further.

Both sides unanimously agreed to have more frequent interactions and exchange of views.

The Metropolitan Chamber President handed over a few recent publications of MCCI, including a copy of Bangladesh Business Climate Index, a very recent publication that helps promote its 'ease of doing businesses'.

Senior Vice President Kamran T Rahman, Vice President Habibullah N Karim, Board of Directors Anis A Khan, Syed Tareque Md Ali, and the Secretary-General and CEO Farooq Ahmed were also present at that time.

Bangladesh-Sweden / Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) / Swedish Ambassador Alexandra Berg Von Linde

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers' own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers' comments.

