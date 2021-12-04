Sweden gives $2.3m to WFP urban food security programme in Bangladesh

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) is set to provide cash assistance to over 3,000 households in two urban slums of Dhaka, along with improved access to nutritious food.

The move comes after WFP got an additional contribution of $2.3 million from Sweden in support of vulnerable urban households affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, a press release from WFP says.

"Covid-19 has had a negative impact on people's life and livelihoods, not least when it comes to food security. With this support through WFP, we hope to reach those most affected in urban areas. It is central to leave no one behind," said Alexandra Berg von Linde, Swedish ambassador to Bangladesh.

Richard Ragan, WFP country director, said, "WFP is very grateful to Sweden for supporting the continuation of this important programme. What began as an effort to reach people worst affected by Covid-19, now has the potential to have a lasting impact on people's lives.

"The model has developed into one that the government can scale up for national urban safety net programmes."

Through collaboration with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and BRAC, WFP links farmers and producers with local retailers to ensure the families have a steady supply of fresh food to eat, the press release says.

The programme also benefits informal vegetable cart vendors by creating income opportunities, and women by including them in farmer groups.

Sweden has supported the WFP Rohingya response and urban food security in Dhaka with US$6 million since 2018. Further, Sweden was the largest overall donor of flexible funding to WFP in 2020.