Sweden donates $4 million to Unicef BD for water safety, empowering adolescents

The Swedish government has donated $4 million to Unicef to improve water safety, sanitation and hygiene for children, women, and to empower adolescents from marginalised communities of Bangladesh.

The contribution of $2 million from Sweden will enable Unicef to improve drinking water quality and eliminate the risk of arsenic contamination and additional grant in order to protect life skills of adolescents, said a press release on Tuesday (14 December).

The programme to empower adolescents will be driven in Dhaka, Gazipur, Barishal and Patuakhali.

The event will include comprehensive sex education and mental health services.

It will also support adolescents to participate in programmes to address the impact of climate change in their communities.

Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said, "Our goal is a Bangladesh where every child has access to safe and clean water, basic toilets, and good hygiene practices so that all children can thrive and have a healthier start in life."

"By investing in adolescents, we strengthen their ability to build a brighter future for themselves, their families and communities," Yett added.

Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, said, "Sweden has been supporting Bangladesh since its independence in improving the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) of adolescents. Increasing access to SRHR will help to create an enabling environment for adolescents for unleashing their full potential."

"Sweden is also happy to contribute to expanding the facilities for the poor and vulnerable population. Women, children and adolescents are at the centre of the Swedish development cooperation," added Alexandra Berg.

Unicef, with the support of the Swedish Government, has created 2,500 new safe water points which are now serving over 300,000 people.

Nearly half a million people have benefited from hygiene education and improved latrines. In addition, 261 villages have been declared arsenic safe.