Sweden donates $4 million to Unicef BD for water safety, empowering adolescents

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:29 pm

Related News

Sweden donates $4 million to Unicef BD for water safety, empowering adolescents

TBS Report
14 December, 2021, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2021, 07:29 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Swedish government has donated $4 million to Unicef to improve water safety, sanitation and hygiene for children, women, and to empower adolescents from marginalised communities of Bangladesh.

The contribution of $2 million from Sweden will enable Unicef to improve drinking water quality and eliminate the risk of arsenic contamination and additional grant in order to protect life skills of adolescents, said a press release on Tuesday (14 December).

The programme to empower adolescents will be driven in Dhaka, Gazipur, Barishal and Patuakhali.

The event will include comprehensive sex education and mental health services.

It will also support adolescents to participate in programmes to address the impact of climate change in their communities.

Unicef Representative to Bangladesh Sheldon Yett said, "Our goal is a Bangladesh where every child has access to safe and clean water, basic toilets, and good hygiene practices so that all children can thrive and have a healthier start in life."

"By investing in adolescents, we strengthen their ability to build a brighter future for themselves, their families and communities," Yett added.

Alexandra Berg von Linde, ambassador of Sweden to Bangladesh, said, "Sweden has been supporting Bangladesh since its independence in improving the Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) of adolescents. Increasing access to SRHR will help to create an enabling environment for adolescents for unleashing their full potential."

"Sweden is also happy to contribute to expanding the facilities for the poor and vulnerable population. Women, children and adolescents are at the centre of the Swedish development cooperation," added Alexandra Berg.

Unicef, with the support of the Swedish Government, has created 2,500 new safe water points which are now serving over 300,000 people.

Nearly half a million people have benefited from hygiene education and improved latrines. In addition, 261 villages have been declared arsenic safe.

Sweden / Unicef Bangladesh / water safety / empowering adolescents

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

17 July, Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany. A warming climate has supercharged storms, contributing to the catastrophic flash floods that killed at least 170 people in the country. Photo: Liesa Johannssen-Koppitz/Bloomberg

The world promises change after another year of extreme climate disasters

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Teletalk 5G trial run is here. But what does that really mean?

10h | Panorama
On 7 December, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy inaugurated the week-long 13th edition of &#039;Jatra Festival-2021&#039;. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Jatra Pala: A declining art form of our culture and the plight of the artists

11h | Panorama
18 August, Jakarta. Family and friends mourn at the graveside of a Covid-19 victim at the Rorotan cemetery. Photo: Dimas Ardian/Bloomberg

How a year full of vaccine promise turned into another Covid-19 nightmare

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

The blueprints of intellectual assassination in 1971

1h | Videos
Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

Indian Miss Universe 2021 after 21 years

1h | Videos
No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

No list of martyred intellectuals in 50 years

5h | Videos
Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

Nation observing Martyred Intellectuals Day

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Abrar Fahad. Photo: Collected.
Court

Abrar Fahad murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death, 5 jailed for life

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Bangladesh

Eight more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

6
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?