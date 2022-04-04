Sweden to assist TIB in curbing corruption

Bangladesh

TBS Report
04 April, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2022, 06:54 pm

Sweden to assist TIB in curbing corruption

Aiming to strengthen the existing cooperation in preventing corruption; Sweden, represented by its Embassy in Dhaka, and Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) signed a 5-year grant agreement today.  

Under the agreement, TIB will implement its core project "Participatory Action against Corruption: Towards Transparency and Accountability" (PACTA) during the 2022-2026 period, reads a press release. 

In addition, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) of the UK and the Swiss Development Cooperation (SDC) of Switzerland will provide support to TIB in this project. 

Sweden will contribute 50 million Swedish Kronor (around $5,340,000) for this project.

The signing ceremony was held at the Embassy of Sweden with the Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden in Dhaka, Christine Johansson and Executive Director of TIB, Dr Iftekharuzzaman, as signatory parties, respectively.

The project's overall objectives are to contribute to curbing corruption as means of developing a more inclusive, equitable and non-discriminatory society consistent with Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). 

The project will involve more people in the social movement against corruption grounded on data-driven community monitoring to identify governance deficiencies, promote transparent service delivery and facilitate social accountability.

Speaking at the event, Head of Development Cooperation- Christine Johansson, said, "Combatting and preventing corruption is central to achieving the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and a key priority for the Swedish Government. It is with great pleasure that I today renew our longstanding partnership with TIB."

Expressing gratitude for the continued support, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director of TIB said, "We are honoured and inspired to sign this 4th successive round of partnership agreement between the Embassy of Sweden and TIB with the shared objective of strengthening the social movement against corruption in Bangladesh in order to achieve higher standards of transparent and accountable governance for inclusive development, social change and justice".

