Swechchhasebak League leader killed in post-polls violence

A Swechchhasebak League leader was stabbed to death following union parishad (UP) polls of Charpatharghata union under Karnaphuli upazila in Chattogram on Thursday (16 June) evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Ramjan, 35. He was allegedly stabbed by the followers of newly elected UP member Saidul Hoque at around 8:00 pm on Thursday, Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dulal Mahmud told The Business Standard.

"Following the attack, he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where duty doctors declared him dead," the OC added.

Ramjan was a follower of UP member candidate Md Eshaq. He was the library affairs secretary of Karnaphuli upazila Swechchhasebak League, said Chattogram south district Swechchhasebak League law affairs secretary Mohammad Salim Uddin.

Police said a case will be filed in connection with the killing.