Swechchhasebak League leader killed in post-polls violence

Bangladesh

TBS report
17 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:14 pm

Related News

Swechchhasebak League leader killed in post-polls violence

TBS report
17 June, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 17 June, 2022, 12:14 pm
Swechchhasebak League leader killed in post-polls violence

A Swechchhasebak League leader was stabbed to death following union parishad (UP) polls of Charpatharghata union under Karnaphuli upazila in Chattogram on Thursday (16 June) evening.

The deceased was identified as Md Ramjan, 35.  He was allegedly stabbed by the followers of newly elected UP member Saidul Hoque at around 8:00 pm on Thursday, Karnaphuli Police Station Officer-in-Charge Dulal Mahmud told The Business Standard. 

"Following the attack, he was rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital where duty doctors declared him dead," the OC added. 

Ramjan was a follower of UP member candidate Md Eshaq. He was the library affairs secretary of Karnaphuli upazila Swechchhasebak League, said Chattogram south district Swechchhasebak League law affairs secretary Mohammad Salim Uddin.

Police said a case will be filed in connection with the killing. 

Top News

Crime / Election violence

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

Government mulls over digital currency. What spurred the interest?

2h | Panorama
Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

Cheez’s Classic Garlic Cheez Boat: An indulgent cruise

1h | Food
Photo: Courtesy

Delicious baked goodies for this Father’s Day

2h | Food
Almost every household from this Bede village of 500 to 800 people, regardless of their occupation, still has pet snakes. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

As Bedes transition to permanent houses, the old ways still hold sway

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Flaws in the system creating more black money

Flaws in the system creating more black money

3h | Videos
How to build a career in e-commerce

How to build a career in e-commerce

3h | Videos
Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

Why are Bangladeshi universities lagging behind in world rankings?

3h | Videos
Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

Wasfia Nazreen to climb K2

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

3
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

4
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

5
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

6
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh