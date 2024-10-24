Swechasebak League leader Sheikh Jamal arrested

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's detective branch arrested a member of the central committee of Swechasebak League and a journalist named Sheikh Jamal from capital's Moghbazar area today (24 October).

A detective branch team apprehended Jamal during a raid around 2:00am, said Additional Commissioner of DB Rezaul Karim Mallick.

Sheikh Jamal was wanted in multiple cases, according to the official.

Following the fall of the Awami League (AL) government, Sheikh Jamal had been posting various comments on social media supporting the Awami League and opposing the interim government.

He previously served as the organising secretary of Dhaka Reporters Unity.