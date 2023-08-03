3 including Swechasebak League leader injured in attack in Kushtia

A leader of the Swechasebak League was shot allegedly by a Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad) leader over establishing supremacy in the Bheramara upazila of Kushtia district on Wednesday (2 August) night.

The victim was identified as Sanjay Kumar Pramanik, 35, president of the Bheramara upazila unit of Swechasebak League and son of Dulal Chandra Pramanik.

Two supporters of Sanjay—Belal Hossain and Shyamol Sardar—were also injured in the attack.

Zahurul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bheramara police station said, "No case has been filed regarding the matter. The accused [Mustafizur] was detained last night based on verbal complaints about the incident."

Police and witnesses said that a group of miscreants opened fire on Sanjay and his followers when he was returning home from the party office around 11pm, leaving him injured.

"Mustafizur Rahman Shobhon, sports affairs secretary of district unit Jasad Jubo Jote and his men opened fire at us at the Godown Mor when we were going to Sanjay's home after a party meeting," claimed Belal.

He added, "Before we could understand anything, they started hacking us with sharp weapons."

They were taken to Bheramara Upazila Health Complex from where the doctors referred Sanjay to Kushtia General Hospital due to deterioration of his condition.

"The injured are safe now," said Tapas Kumar Sarkar, resident medical officer (RMO) of Kushtia General Hospital.