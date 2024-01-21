Swapnotori: A new way to experience the Bay of Bengal

Bangladesh

TBS Report
21 January, 2024, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 21 January, 2024, 05:10 pm

Representational Image. Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Bay of Bengal. Photo: Collected

Swapnotori, a new venture, is set to enhance the tourism industry in Cox's Bazar, surrounded by the Bay of Bengal. 

It would allow tourists and travel enthusiasts to enjoy the sea, marking a new era in Cox's Bazar's tourism sector.

Karnaphuli Ship Builders Limited has initiated the operation of a vessel named 'MV Swapnotori'. Hosain Islam Bahadur, the in-charge of the company in Cox's Bazar, revealed that the wooden vessel can accommodate 146 people. 

"It will conduct sea voyages in two shifts daily, from 10am to 5pm, starting from Nuniarchhara Ghat, visiting Sonadia and Shaplapur Point in Maheshkhali, and returning via Laboni Point at the beach," he said.

From 7pm to 10pm in the evening, the voyage will start from Kostura Ghat of the Bakkhali River, pass the new bridge, and tour around Maheshkhali before returning.

Bahadur said, "The vessel will always have tourist police and Ansar members on board. It has sufficient life jackets, life buoys, and fire extinguishing equipment.

"For morning trips including lunch, the fare will be Tk1,600 per person. Lunch will include prawns, chicken, vegetables, lentils, salad, cold drinks, and water. For night trips, the fare is set at Tk2,000 per person, which will include cultural programs, local pitha, and various local foods," he added.

He hopes the official inauguration of Swapnotori will occur on Friday (26 January).

"Cox's Bazar is a very promising sea city for tourism, where visitor activity is currently limited to a few spots like the vast sea beach, trips to St Martin's, and Ramu Buddhist Monastery. There is much more to explore, including the natural beauty of the sea, the island mountains of Maheshkhali, Kutubdia, and others," said Belal Abedin Bhutto, the president of Cox's Bazar Tourism Industry Association. 

"The introduction of Swapnotori will open a new gateway in the tourism industry, leading to its expansion," he added.

