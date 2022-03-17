Swadhinata Padak recipient Amir Hamza was a convicted felon 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 04:57 pm

Related News

Swadhinata Padak recipient Amir Hamza was a convicted felon 

Asaduzzaman, son of Amir Hamza, told The Business Standard over mobile phone that it was true that his father had been sentenced to life imprisonment

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 04:57 pm
Swadhinata Padak recipient Amir Hamza was a convicted felon 

Md Amir Hamza, who has been awarded the Swadhinata Padak 2022 in literature posthumously, was sentenced to life imprisonment on charge of killing a farmer and a minor girl in 1978.

Hamza of Barishat village in Sreepur upazila of Magura is known as a poet and a Palagaan performer in the whole district. However, Dianat Fakir, son of murdered Shahadat Hossain Fakir of Barishat village, said, there was a dispute between their family and Amir Hamza's family over an incident of a cow's grazing on a crop field.

"My father was attacked by Amir Hamza and his brother Rabbani Sardar. They brutally hacked my father to death. At the same time, Shilpi, a two-and-a-half-year-old child of Saban Molla, was also killed. A total of six people, including the two brothers, were sentenced to life imprisonment over the incident. After serving eight years in jail, they came out with the help of Magura Minister Majidul Haque when the BNP formed the government in 1991," said Dianat Fakir.

Hamza was also accused in a case filed over a clash in the village in 2007, said police.

According to the family members of Amir Hamza, it is learned that his son Asaduzzaman had applied for the award for his late father. He is currently serving as the chief executive officer of Khulna Zila Parishad.

Asaduzzaman told The Business Standard over mobile phone that it was true that his father had been sentenced to life imprisonment. 

"But all through my life, I have known my father as a good man. He was a generous man. He loved people. I tried to collect his poems and songs. The state has recognised him. This is a matter of pride for the people of Magura," he said.

Although Amir Hamza was a convicted felon, he was reputed for his ability to write and compose any poem or song instantly. On the other hand, some people have raised questions about the quality of his works. 

He wrote songs not only on Bangabandhu but also on former president Ziaur Rahman, according to some local people.

However, Asaduzzaman said that no poem or write-up of his father on former president Ziaur Rahman was found.

BNP leader Sikder Manjurul Alam, president of a social organisation named Sarathi Foundation in the Sreepur upazila, said, "I published Amir Hamza's first book 'Bagher Thaba.' He used to perform Palagaan. He could write songs and poems instantly."

"Swadhinata Padak 2022" (Independence Award), the highest civilian award in Bangladesh, was announced recently. Ten people and one institution were recognised for their outstanding contributions to the country. 

The announcement of Amir Hamza's name for his contribution to literature has been criticised on social media.

Amir Hamza / Swadhinata Padak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

5h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

14m | Videos
Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

Radish seeds are an alternative to soybean oil

19m | Videos
MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

MIT predicts civilization will be destroyed in 2040

1h | Videos
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

5
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh

6
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years