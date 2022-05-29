Sustainable rivers: Dhaka for 'just sharing' of waters, basin-wise river management

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said "just sharing" of waters of transboundary rivers, and basin-wise river management is essential for the sustainability of rivers.

Momen emphasised that sustainable, collaborative and meaningful cooperation are the keys to having healthy rivers and efficient riverine cooperation.

He made the remarks while delivering a special address at the inaugural session of the two-day NADI-3 (Natural Allies in Development and Interdependence) Conference that began in Guwahati, Assam, on Saturday.

Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma also spoke at the inaugural session, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Momen said rivers are the lifeline of Bangladesh and have influenced the traditions, culture, music, lifestyle and livelihood of the people.

He stressed the need to maintain healthy rivers to facilitate waterway connectivity.

The foreign minister said the Protocol on Inland Water Transit and Trade which is one of the earliest instruments signed between Bangladesh and India in 1972 is significantly contributing to bilateral trade between the two countries.

He also noted that the agreement on the use of Chattogram and Mongla ports for the movement of goods to and from India is another milestone of friendly relations between the countries.

Taking the advantage of its unique geographical location in the region, Bangladesh is offering itself as a gateway to landlocked Nepal, Bhutan and the northeastern states of India and promoting regional connectivity and integration, Momen said.

During the conference, the dignitaries, including the chief minister of Assam and the envoy of Singapore to India, lauded the action of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her government for showing a "zero tolerance" approach towards terrorism and insurgency which "ultimately paved the way in establishing peace and stability in South Asia."

Later he met Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhaban and discussed the issues of mutual interest.

Both agreed that the Bangladesh-Assam ties are deeply rooted in history and expressed satisfaction with the existing friendly relations.

Momen underscored the need to strengthen the age-old bond between the people of Bangladesh and Assam.

He emphasised promoting trade and business, people-to-people contacts and tourism by taking advantage of the many shared commonalities.

Momen also underscored the necessity of establishing air and road connectivity to enhance the people-to-people contact between Bangladesh and India's northeastern region.

The foreign minister urged the establishment of a foreign regional registration office in Assam to ease the visa and consular related issues for Bangladeshis visiting Assam.

The governor welcomed Momen warmly and stressed strengthening connectivity for the benefit of the commoners.

Jagdish Mukhi commended the development of Bangladesh's apparel sector and its contribution to the economy and employment generation.

Assam is ready to provide Bangladesh with a favourable business environment, he said while urging the foreign minister to promote investment in the Indian state.

Momen also met the members of the business community in Assam in presence of Assam Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

He cited the various socio-economic indicators, which substantiate Bangladesh's development story, making it one of the top five fastest-growing economies in the world.

The foreign minister also noted that Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world and number one in South Asia in Covid-19 resilience.

He invited investors from Assam to invest in special economic zones being developed by Bangladesh and to take advantage of the robust growth of the country.

The Assam industries and commerce minister stressed the importance of infrastructural development of land ports and waterways to promote trade.

He also urged investment facilitation from Bangladesh to Assam.

Momen is expected to return home from Guwahati on Sunday.