‘Sustainable business balances economic growth with environmental protection’

Sustainable business balances economic growth, environmental protection, and social progress, said Prof Md Salim Uddin, chairman of Bangladesh House Building Finance Corporation.

Prof Salim, also a professor of accounting in Chittagong University, said this while presenting a keynote at the first international seminar on "Sustainable Business and Technology Development For Smart Bangladesh" (ISSBT 2023).

The seminar was held at the Faculty of Business Administration of University of Science and Technology Chittagong (USTC) on Saturday (4 November), reads a press release.

Prof Dr Mohammad Soleiman, vice chancellor of USTC, addressed the seminar as the chief guest while famous professor of Moscow State University of Russia, Prof Dr Aysmontas Bronyus, was present as international speaker.

During the presentation, Prof Salim said that the integration of sustainable business practices with technology can lead to a Smart Bangladesh characterised by a shared vision of economic growth, social development, environmental sustainability, and technological innovation.

"Collaboration among the government, private sector, civil society, and international partners is essential to realize the vision and ensure that the benefits of technology are accessible to all segments of society," he added.

He also emphasised that sustainable business, as green or eco-friendly business, must operate to minimize negative environmental and social impacts while maximising positive contributions to the planet and society.

Dean of the Faculty of Business of USTC Mohammad Sahabuddin presided over the seminar and Prof Nurul Absar, pro-VC, USTC; Registrar Dilip Barua, Managing Director of Island Securities Mohammad Mohiuddin, Vice President of Al Arafa Islami Bank Mohammad Azam, Vice President of Exim Bank Mohammad Jahangir Alam was present as special guest.

More than 50 delegates from Islami Bank Bangladesh Plc, Union Bank, Exim Bank, South East Bank, Rupali Bank, Janata Bank, BSRM, GPH, SA Group, Midas, Chittagong Stock Exchange, Padma Oil and various leading public and private institutions of the country and all the students of the Faculty of Business Administration and all the faculty, officials and staff of USTC participated in the seminar.

