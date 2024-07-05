Sustainable anti-corruption drive needed to encourage people to pay taxes: Farashuddin

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 05:47 pm

Related News

Sustainable anti-corruption drive needed to encourage people to pay taxes: Farashuddin

Let’s see how far the anti-corruption drive goes or if it will lose its way like the anti-drug drive, he said

TBS Report
05 July, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 05:47 pm
Dr Mohammed Farashuddin. Sketch: TBS
Dr Mohammed Farashuddin. Sketch: TBS

A sustainable and transparent anti-corruption drive needed to encourage people to pay taxes, former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin said today (5 July).

"Tax evasion must be prevented. A survey in the country says that 27 lakh people are very rich, out of which only 9 lakh pay taxes," said the economist while speaking as the chief guest at a shadow parliament debate competition titled "This year's budget will be helpful for sustainable development" organised by Debate for Democracy in the capital's FDC.

"If taxes could be collected from 27 lakh people, the budget deficit would have been even lower. Those who are obligated to pay taxes should be encouraged to do so through understanding, not by force or fear of imprisonment and oppression.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Four years ago, there was a strong drive against casinos and drug lords, but it has stopped. Now the anti-corruption drive has started, let's see how far it goes. Or will this lose its way like the anti-drug drive?

Former Bangladesh Bank governor Dr Mohammed Farashuddin

"However, without a sustainable and transparent anti-corruption campaign, it cannot be confidently stated that those who currently evade taxes will start paying them," he added.

The former governor said, "In other countries, building a kilometre of road costs Tk30 crore, but in Bangladesh, it costs Tk100 crore.

"Buying a pillow costs Tk600, but they allocate Tk17,000 for it. These have to be stopped."

Raising the issue of recent corruption of some government officials, Farashuddin said, "Four years ago, there was a strong drive against casinos and drug lords, but it has stopped. Now the anti-corruption drive has started, let's see how far it goes. Or will this lose its way like the anti-drug drive?

"I am very hopeful that the prime minister's zero tolerance against corruption will be implemented this time. If that happens, other tasks will be easier for us."

Top News

Dr Mohammed Farashuddin / tax / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image of a Russel&#039;s Viper snake. Photo: Collected

Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

7h | Features
How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

How reforming, instead of abolishing, the quota system could solve multiple problems

9h | Panorama
Abohoman by Rufaida’s technique involves carving motifs onto wooden blocks and using these wooden blocks to stamp onto the fabric, ensuring each piece is handcrafted and customisable. Photo: Courtesy

Dyed in tradition: A kaleidoscope of handcrafted garments

9h | Mode
An Irrawaddy Dolphin breaches the water near Monpura, Hatiya. Though called a ‘river dolphin’, it is actually an oceanic dolphin that lives in brackish water near coasts, river mouths, and estuaries. PHOTO: MUNTASIR AKASH

Securing a safe future for the river dolphins of Bangladesh

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

Ukraine attack on Russian nuclear power plant

20h | Videos
Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

Capital markets are bullish after budget-centric volatility

21h | Videos
Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

Anti-quota protest: Students blocked Jamalpur Express train for 2 hours

23h | Videos
Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

Israel vs. Hezbollah, which way the conflict is going?

22h | Videos