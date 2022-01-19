SUST teachers demonstrate against students, accuse them of ‘misbehaviour’ 

At least 50 teachers of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) on Wednesday demonstrated against their students.

They took position in front of the university's main gate with placards in the hand today (19 January) noon and demanded an apology from the students.

The university faculty members claimed that the protesters were making "indecent and derogatory" remarks about them both off and online.

However, the agitating students denied all the allegations and accused the teachers of trying to disrupt their ongoing movement.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed has suspended the syndicate election of the university which was scheduled for 2 February due to the student protest.

One of the teachers demonstrating, Professor Laila Ashrafun of the university's social work department, said that the students were continuously "abusing" the teachers, especially the female faculty members.

"They are using very vulgar and obscene language. The students are making indecent comments about us. This is absolutely unacceptable," she said.

"I came here to teach, not to get abused," she said, adding that the students should refrain from using such language.

"They have to apologize for their deeds."

SUST Professor Himadri Shekhar Roy echoed his colleague.

He said that the students could protest for their demands but they cannot disrespect their teachers, misbehave with them, call them names and make vulgar remarks.

"This is not what we taught our students and children."

However, Sabbir Ahmed, one of the protesting students, said that all claims made by a section of the university's teachers are baseless, and such "propaganda" cannot derail their movement.

