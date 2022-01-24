SUST teachers’ association urges govt to probe ‘police action’ on students

Bangladesh

UNB
24 January, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:30 am

They also announced a four-point charter of demands from the teachers to solve the ongoing unrest on the campus

Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

The teachers' association of the Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) urged the government to form a neutral probe body to investigate the police action on protesting students on January 16.

The association said this after holding a meeting at the central auditorium of the university on Sunday and demanded the government take action against the accused after the investigation.

They also announced a four-point charter of demands from the teachers to solve the ongoing unrest on the campus and sought the government's assistance to do what it takes to break the hunger strike of the protesting students.

It also urged not to take any violent actions against the students. The association said the government has jurisdiction over the Vice-Chancellor's resignation but it urges an immediate step in this regard.

The unrest at the University deepened on Sunday evening as its protesting students disconnected electricity supply to the Vice-Chancellor's residence as he refused to step down as per their demand.

On day five of the hunger strike, 15 of the 24 students on hunger strike since Wednesday 3 pm remained admitted to different hospitals in the city. On Sunday afternoon, four more students joined their fellows in the hunger strike taking their total number to 27.

Earlier, one of the 24 hunger strikers had to withdraw from the strike due to his relative's sickness.

The students went on the strike unto death demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Farid Uddin Ahmed over the police action on the protesting students at his behest on January 16.

The police charged batons, fired sound grenades, and shotgun bullets to disperse the protest on Sunday afternoon (Jan 16) while students reacted by throwing brick chips at them. At least 40 people were hurt, including teachers, students, and police personnel during the clash

Prof Farid Uddin Ahmed was confined to a locked room by the students for three hours before that.

A provost of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall, a dorm for females, was at the centre of the initial troubles as she reportedly misbehaved with some students on January 13. She has already resigned from her post, citing health issues.

Zafrin's removal as the provost of the residential hall for female students was one of the principal demands of the students protesting on the campus. But it has now escalated to the general students as well.

