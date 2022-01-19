SUST students go on hunger strike demanding VC’s resignation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 06:11 pm

Related News

SUST students go on hunger strike demanding VC’s resignation

TBS Report
19 January, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 19 January, 2022, 06:11 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have started an indefinite hunger strike in demand of the resignation of Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

The student protests on the campus began Thursday (13 January) last week as the female students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall protested "abuses by the hall provost". Other SUST students joined the demonstration after alleged Chhatra League attacks on the female students.

The situation took a new turn Sunday (16 January) as police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets, and used stun grenades to disperse the students who blocked the VC in his office. 

The police attack left more than 40 students and teachers injured, said the protesting students.

Subsequently, the university authorities suspended all classes and examinations indefinitely and ordered the students to leave the campus by 16 January noon. Rejecting the order, the agitated students went on protest.

The students claimed that they took position in front of Dr M Wazed Mia building of the university on 16 January to peacefully talk with the vice chancellor. The VC then informed them that he wanted to talk to them in the classroom, reads a document released by the students.

However, when the students were making way for the VC to enter the premise, police attacked them without any reason.

The students said that in an autonomous organisation like a university police cannot take action without the directive of the authority. Despite the students peacefully protesting without any violence, the VC blamed the students for the attack it is clear that he was behind this police brutality, reads the statement.

A vice chancellor, who can direct police to attack students with bayonets and shoot rubber bullets and stun grenades, has lost all rights to be the VC of SUST, reads the statement.

"We are starting an indefinite hunger strike and will continue it till the VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, Students Welfare Advisor Zahir Uddin Ahmed, and all members of the proctorial body resign", reads the press release.

Mentioning that many of the students are in the ICU, the students said if something happens to even one of them, the VC, the students welfare advisor and the proctorial body will be held responsible.

However, the university authorities defended police action by saying the protestors not only blocked the VC but also threw brick chips on police leading to retaliation.

"The teachers have claimed that they have wanted to talk to us multiple times. However, they have delayed every time, this disheartened us", added the statement.

Top News

SUST / Vice-Chancellor / Students protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Indian Rhinoceros. Photo: Collected

Lost rhinoceroses of Bangladesh 

4h | Earth
Dragonflies are evolutionary marvels. Photo: Collected

Flying aces of the insect world

6h | Earth
Chris Hughes. Illustration: TBS

Unilever's $68 billion toothpaste tilt needs another squeeze

6h | Panorama
Some of Narayan Debnath’s most famous comics. Illustration: TBS

Narayan Debnath: The creator of joyous childhoods departs

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

Got best enterprising people, need best use of them

2h | Videos
Colorful glasses of PHP family

Colorful glasses of PHP family

23h | Videos
Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

Anne Frank: Betrayal suspect identified after 77 years

23h | Videos
BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

BTV to show 18th century Dhaka in new series 'Zindabahar'

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

4
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

5
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre

6
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’