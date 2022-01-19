SUST students go on hunger strike demanding VC’s resignation

The protesting students of Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) have started an indefinite hunger strike in demand of the resignation of Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

The student protests on the campus began Thursday (13 January) last week as the female students of Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall protested "abuses by the hall provost". Other SUST students joined the demonstration after alleged Chhatra League attacks on the female students.

The situation took a new turn Sunday (16 January) as police charged batons, lobbed tear shell canisters, fired rubber bullets, and used stun grenades to disperse the students who blocked the VC in his office.

The police attack left more than 40 students and teachers injured, said the protesting students.

Subsequently, the university authorities suspended all classes and examinations indefinitely and ordered the students to leave the campus by 16 January noon. Rejecting the order, the agitated students went on protest.

The students claimed that they took position in front of Dr M Wazed Mia building of the university on 16 January to peacefully talk with the vice chancellor. The VC then informed them that he wanted to talk to them in the classroom, reads a document released by the students.

However, when the students were making way for the VC to enter the premise, police attacked them without any reason.

The students said that in an autonomous organisation like a university police cannot take action without the directive of the authority. Despite the students peacefully protesting without any violence, the VC blamed the students for the attack it is clear that he was behind this police brutality, reads the statement.

A vice chancellor, who can direct police to attack students with bayonets and shoot rubber bullets and stun grenades, has lost all rights to be the VC of SUST, reads the statement.

"We are starting an indefinite hunger strike and will continue it till the VC Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed, Students Welfare Advisor Zahir Uddin Ahmed, and all members of the proctorial body resign", reads the press release.

Mentioning that many of the students are in the ICU, the students said if something happens to even one of them, the VC, the students welfare advisor and the proctorial body will be held responsible.

However, the university authorities defended police action by saying the protestors not only blocked the VC but also threw brick chips on police leading to retaliation.

"The teachers have claimed that they have wanted to talk to us multiple times. However, they have delayed every time, this disheartened us", added the statement.