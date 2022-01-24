SUST stalemate: Sylhet AL condemn students for cutting off power supply to VC’s residence

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:34 am

Related News

SUST stalemate: Sylhet AL condemn students for cutting off power supply to VC’s residence

TBS Report
24 January, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 24 January, 2022, 10:34 am
Picture: UNB
Picture: UNB

Sylhet district and metropolitan units of Awami League (AL) have condemned protesting Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students for disconnecting power supply to the residence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

According to sources, the protesters reportedly cut off the power supply at around 7:30pm on Sunday as the VC refused to step down following their demands.

Leaders of Sylhet AL have claimed that such activities are indicative of "something else" as discussions are underway for a logical solution to the ongoing movement.

The ruling party's Sylhet wing said they will not support such "inhumane action" in the name of movement under any circumstances.

In a press release issued in this regard, Sylhet District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary Advocate Md Nasir Uddin Khan, Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Prof Zakir Hossain urged the agitating students to refrain from such "insensitive endeavours."

On Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni talked to the students and said she wants a solution to the crisis as soon as possible.

Then on Saturday, the education minister held a virtual meeting with a delegation of SUST teachers and urged the dissenting students to sit with her for talks to resolve the current standoff.

Since 19 January, 24 students have been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly "misbehaved" with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the SUST VC after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

On 17 January, the students wrote an open letter to President Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the university, demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed.

SUST was supposed to shut down following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on 16 January. The students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm the next day.

The students, however, turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories.

Currently, the students are staying on the campus and continuing their demonstration.

Top News

SUST / SUST protest / Sylhet Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem. Sketch: TBS

‘Govt needs to show political commitment rather than just trying to satisfy pressure groups’

9m | Interviews
Caption: The office complex in London that Google has agreed to buy for $1 billion. Photo: Bloomberg

Nicer offices are coming back. Google bet another $1 billion on it

20h | Bloomberg Special
Illustration: TBS

Watch Ads, 100% discounts and other scams you should be aware of

21h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Dior Homme swings romantic with embellished men’s looks at Paris Fashion Week

22h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

Beggars in Swedish town to pay monthly license fee

15h | Videos
Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

Priyanka and Nick welcome their first child

15h | Videos
Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

Flying cars are no longer a fantasy

15h | Videos
Success in jujube Plantation

Success in jujube Plantation

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni. Photo: UNB
Education

Govt to close educational institutes if infections rise further 

2
Big design flaws came to light after 60% completion of the construction of Chattogram Elevated Expressway. The 16km long expressway is supposed to establish direct port connectivity with the city&#039;s three industrial zones and South Chittagong. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Chattogram Elevated Expressway: A blueprint of failure

3
DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's
Environment

DiCaprio greets Bangladesh on new marine protected area around St Martin's

4
Tina Jabeen. Sketch: TBS
Interviews

‘We hope to see a couple of Unicorns in Bangladesh in the next few years’

5
Mohammed Amirul Haque was not immune to the effects of the pandemic. However, he stood by his employees and no one suffered a pay cut. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin
Panorama

Bangladesh’s independence fueled our growth to a billion-dollar company: Amirul Haque

6
Estimated cost of Dhaka Subway
Infrastructure

Dhaka Subway: Traffic woes to be eased further by 2030