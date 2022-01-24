SUST stalemate: Sylhet AL condemn students for cutting off power supply to VC’s residence

Sylhet district and metropolitan units of Awami League (AL) have condemned protesting Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) students for disconnecting power supply to the residence of Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed.

According to sources, the protesters reportedly cut off the power supply at around 7:30pm on Sunday as the VC refused to step down following their demands.

Leaders of Sylhet AL have claimed that such activities are indicative of "something else" as discussions are underway for a logical solution to the ongoing movement.

The ruling party's Sylhet wing said they will not support such "inhumane action" in the name of movement under any circumstances.

In a press release issued in this regard, Sylhet District Awami League Acting President Shafiqur Rahman Chowdhury, General Secretary Advocate Md Nasir Uddin Khan, Sylhet Metropolitan Awami League President Masuk Uddin Ahmed and General Secretary Prof Zakir Hossain urged the agitating students to refrain from such "insensitive endeavours."

On Friday, Education Minister Dipu Moni talked to the students and said she wants a solution to the crisis as soon as possible.

Then on Saturday, the education minister held a virtual meeting with a delegation of SUST teachers and urged the dissenting students to sit with her for talks to resolve the current standoff.

Since 19 January, 24 students have been on a hunger strike demanding the resignation of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed.

Before that, students began protests to demand the resignation of the provost of the Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall Zafrin Ahmed Liza after she allegedly "misbehaved" with a student.

Though she was eventually removed, students have continued their campaign to press for the resignation of the SUST VC after police used batons and tear shells and fired shots to break up a protest.

On 17 January, the students wrote an open letter to President Abdul Hamid, chancellor of the university, demanding the immediate removal of VC Farid Uddin Ahmed.

SUST was supposed to shut down following a clash on the campus between police and the protesting students on 16 January. The students were asked to leave the dormitories by 12pm the next day.

The students, however, turned down the notice of shutting down the university for an indefinite period and the directive to leave their dormitories.

Currently, the students are staying on the campus and continuing their demonstration.