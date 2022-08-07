SUST asks female students to enter halls by 10pm after Bulbul murder

TBS Report
07 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2022, 11:07 pm

Picture: UNB
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology (SUST) has instructed residential female students to return to their halls before 10pm after the unfortunate death of a student, Bulbul Ahmed, near campus.

In a notice signed by "Begum Sirajunnesa Chowdhury Hall" Provost (acting) Jobeda Kanak Khan the instruction was issued on Sunday (7 August).

All female students staying in the university halls will have to enter before 10 pm for the sake of overall security, the notice stated.

The administration took the initiative after the university Vice Chancellor Professor Farid Uddin Ahmed questioned the free movement of students.

The VC said that there has been no order in the university premises lately.

"Students are roaming about freely. At times, such incidents occur which put us to shame," he remarked.

On 25 July, Bulbul was stabbed to death by muggers in Ghazikalur Hill near the campus. He was a third year student of the public administration department.

Since Bulbul's murder, students have raised questions about their safety.

