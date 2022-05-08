Suspension order of TTE Shafiqul revoked: Rail minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 May, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2022, 12:16 pm

Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The suspension order issued against the travel ticket examiner (TTE) Shafiqul Islam has been revoked, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said today.

He made the disclosure to the reporters at Rail Bhaban on Sunday.

"A show-cause letter will also be sent to Pakshey divisional commercial officer (DCO)," he added. 

The TTE's suspension order came on Friday following his alleged misbehaviour with and fining three passengers, who were traveling ticketless and introduced themselves as relatives of the railways minister.

The incident drew widespread criticism and many demanded resignation of the rail minister.

Earlier on 5 May, Shafiqul Islam, the TTE in question working in Ishwardi (West Zone-BR), was suspended for reportedly being rude to passengers.

Railway sources said that the TTE misbehaved with three specific passengers – who introduced themselves as relatives of the railway minister.

But, Shafiqul Islam refuted the allegations. 

Shafiqul said, "I did not misbehave with them. The passengers claimed to be relatives of our minister.

"Out of respect and following discussions with my seniors, they were shifted to a non-AC berth."

According to sources, three passengers boarded Sundarbans Express from Ishwardi railway junction station on 5 May and were going to Dhaka in an AC cabin without tickets.

TTE got suspended after phone call of railway minister's wife: Claims mother of one of the passengers

At one point, on duty Shafiqul asked for their tickets. 

Instead of complying with the query, they introduced themselves as the minister's relatives.

The TTE then fined and gave the three tickets for regular seats in a non-AC coach. The passengers had to pay around Tk1,050 in total.

Later, the trio filed a complaint against the TTE in Dhaka. 

Railway's Pakshi DCO Nasir said he was informed that a TTE misbehaved with three passengers. 

"Shafiqul was suspended after I was informed about the matter."

Meanwhile, the divisional office of Bangladesh Railway's (BR) west zone at Pakshi formed a three-member probe body, to investigate the incident. 

The committee led by Assistant Transport Officer (ATO) of Pakshi division Sajedul Islam has been asked to submit its report within two days.

TTE Shafiqul Islam has been summoned to the Pakshi divisional office today to clarify his position to the probe body. 

