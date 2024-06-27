Suspending Khaleda's sentence every six months is a trick by govt: Fakhrul

Suspending BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence every six months is a calculated tactic of the government to prolong her incarceration and retain control over her fate, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

"Khaleda Zia spent over two years in a dilapidated and deserted prison. Then she was taken to PG Hospital where she didn't receive any treatment... Finally, she was brought home with the suspension of her sentence. There's another trick here," he said while addressing a rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan Central Office, organised by Nari O Shishu Odhikar Forum, a pro-BNP platform.

Fakhrul said the BNP chief's sentence is not reduced because the government has been suspending it every six months. "The sentence will be reinstated when they deem it necessary... This is another manoeuvre. It means prolonging the imprisonment further."

The rally demanded the unconditional release of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who has been receiving treatment at Evercare Hospital since 22 June.

Fakhrul said Khaleda was sentenced in false and fabricated cases to remove her from politics and to eliminate the nationalist forces.

He also alleged that the BNP chairperson has been unlawfully detained for political reasons, abusing the law. "Every day she has to fight for survival against death."

In such a situation, the BNP leader said the movement for Khaleda Zia's unconditional release is crucial for the overall democratic movement. "Democracy and Khaleda Zia are identical and inseparable. If we can free Khaleda Zia, we'll be able to restore democracy."

He called upon the people from all walks of life to actively participate in the government for the unconditional release of Khaleda and to raise their voice against her unjust imprisonment."

Khaleda Zia was rushed to Evercare Hospital in an ambulance at around 3:30 am on June 22 after suddenly falling ill at her Gulshan residence.

A team of specialist doctors, led by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, successfully implanted a pacemaker in her chest the following day. She is now receiving treatment in a cabin with CCU facilities at the hospital.

On 11 June 2022, Khaleda Zia was diagnosed with three blockages in her heart, one of which was 95% blocked and was treated with stent placement at that time.

Khaleda, a former prime minister, aged 79, has long battled various ailments, including liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and issues related to the kidney, lung, heart, and eyes.

Khaleda was sent to Old Dhaka Jail after a lower court sentenced her to five years' imprisonment in the Zia Orphanage Trust corruption case on 8 February 2018. Later, she was found guilty in another corruption case the same year.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence on 25 March 2020, with the condition that she stay in her Gulshan house and not leave the country. This temporary release has been extended every six months to prevent her return to jail.

Khaleda's doctors have been recommending sending her abroad since she was diagnosed with liver cirrhosis in November 2021.

On 26 October last year, three US specialist doctors completed the hepatic procedure known as transjugular intrahepatic portosystemic shunt (TIPS procedure) to stop water accretion in Khaleda Zia's stomach and chest, and bleeding in her liver.