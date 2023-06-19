Suspended Erfan Selim gets back Dhaka South councillor post

Mohammad Erfan Selim, son of Dhaka-7 lawmaker Haji Mohammad Selim, has been reinstated as councillor of the Dhaka South City Corporation after two years and eight months.

The Dhaka South City Corporation issued an order on Sunday, reinstating the councillor who had previously been suspended after he was jailed in a case.

According to the DSCC order, the application for reinstatement of Mohammad Erfan Selim, who was temporarily dismissed, has been approved based on the order issued by the High Court Division on 9 February 2022, and the instructions provided by the Local Government Department on 10 April 2022.

Earlier on 9 November last year, the High Court granted bail to Mohammad Irfan Selim in a case filed after he reportedly assaulted a navy officer and his wife in Dhaka in 2020.

On 25 October 2020, Erfan reportedly assaulted a navy officer and his wife near the Kalabagan crossing in Dhanmondi area after the official's motorcycle collided with Erfan's car. The officer filed a case with Dhanmondi Police Station against the lawmaker's son and others the next day.

Following the case, the Rapid Action Battalion launched a drive and arrested Selim and his bodyguard Md Jahidul Islam.

