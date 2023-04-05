Suspended DIG Bazlur Rashid granted HC bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid till 30 April in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth worth Tk3.14 crore.

The court also fixed 30 April for hearing on the appeal against his sentence.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab and lawyer Masudul Haque stood for Bazlur Rashid during the hearing.

Earlier, on 23 October, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced Bazlur Rashid to five years imprisonment in the case.

On 20 October, 2019, the ACC summoned the suspended DIG and his wife for interrogation and showed him arrested on the same day after filing the case against.

ACC Deputy Director Md Nasir Uddin pressed chargesheet against the ex-DIG on 26 August, 2020. The court framed chagres against Bazlur Rashid on 22 October.