Suspended DIG Bazlur Rashid granted HC bail

Bangladesh

UNB
05 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:45 pm

Related News

Suspended DIG Bazlur Rashid granted HC bail

UNB
05 April, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2023, 05:45 pm
Suspended DIG Bazlur Rashid granted HC bail

The High Court on Wednesday granted bail to suspended deputy inspector general (DIG) of Prisons Bazlur Rashid till 30 April in a case filed over illegally amassing wealth worth Tk3.14 crore.

The court also fixed 30 April for hearing on the appeal against his sentence.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Ashraful Kamal passed the order.

Barrister Humayun Kabir Pallab and lawyer Masudul Haque stood for Bazlur Rashid during the hearing.

Earlier, on 23 October, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced Bazlur Rashid to five years imprisonment in the case.

On 20 October, 2019, the ACC summoned the suspended DIG and his wife for interrogation and showed him arrested on the same day after filing the case against.

ACC Deputy Director Md Nasir Uddin pressed chargesheet against the ex-DIG on 26 August, 2020. The court framed chagres against Bazlur Rashid on 22 October.

Top News

DIG Bazlur Rashid / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama
Arsalan Zaman. Sketch: TBS

Breaking the cycle of child labour: Empowering vulnerable children through education and skills training

1d | Thoughts
Dr Khandakar Qudrat-I Elahi/ Economist. Illustration: TBS

Balancing the President's and the Prime Minister's executive responsibilities

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

58m | TBS World
“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

“Bangladesh can be the leader of cotton recycling very soon” - Teresa Albor

3h | Corporate Talks
Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

Even Eid season, the activity decreased in footwear factories of Brahmanbaria

5h | TBS Stories
NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

NASA announces first crewed moon mission in 50 years

8h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka